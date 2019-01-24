Log in
Vicinity Centres Re : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights

01/24/2019 | 03:14am EST

24 January 2019

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Lapse of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) Performance Rights

Vicinity Centres wishes to advise that the following Performance Rights under the Vicinity Centres Long Term Incentive (LTI) Plan have lapsed or been forfeited as set out below:

Number

Details

(43,070)

FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019.

(46,031)

FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.

As a result, Vicinity Centres currently has on issue the following Performance Rights:

Number

Details

2,573,398

FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019.

3,081,294

FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.

3,307,020

FY2019 Performance Rights under the 2018 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2018 and ending on 30 June 2021.

Yours faithfullyRohan Abeyewardene Group Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 08:13:02 UTC
