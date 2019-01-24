Vicinity Centres Re : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights

24 January 2019

Lapse of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) Performance Rights

Vicinity Centres wishes to advise that the following Performance Rights under the Vicinity Centres Long Term Incentive (LTI) Plan have lapsed or been forfeited as set out below:

Number Details (43,070) FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019. (46,031) FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020.

As a result, Vicinity Centres currently has on issue the following Performance Rights:

Number Details 2,573,398 FY2017 Performance Rights under the 2016 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2019. 3,081,294 FY2018 Performance Rights under the 2017 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2017 and ending on 30 June 2020. 3,307,020 FY2019 Performance Rights under the 2018 LTI grant with a three year performance period commencing 1 July 2018 and ending on 30 June 2021.

