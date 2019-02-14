Vicinity Centres Re : Trust Half year financial report

Vicinity Centres Trust

Financial report for the half year ended

31 December 2018

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928 comprising Vicinity Centres Trust and its Controlled Entities Responsible Entity of Vicinity Centres Trust Vicinity Centres RE Ltd ABN 88 149 781 322

Contents

Directors' Report 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration 6

Statement of Comprehensive Income 7

Balance Sheet 8

Statement of Changes in Equity 9

Cash Flow Statement 10

Notes to the Financial Statements 11

About this Report 11

1. Segment information 12 2. Investment properties 12 3. Interest bearing liabilities and derivatives 15 4. Contributed equity 19 5. Adoption of new accounting standards 19 6. Revenue and income 21 7. Events occurring after the reporting date 21 22 23 2 Directors' Declaration Independent Auditor's Report

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vicinity Centres RE Ltd, the responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust (the Trust or VCT), present the financial report of Vicinity Centres Trust and its controlled entities (VCT Group or the Trust Group) for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

The Trust is stapled to Vicinity Limited to form the stapled Group, Vicinity Centres (the Vicinity Centres Group), which is traded collectively on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX'. Accordingly, the financial report for Vicinity Centres Trust should be read in conjunction with the financial report of Vicinity Centres available at vicinity.com.au.

Responsible Entity

The responsible entity (RE) of the Trust is Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. The registered office and principal place of business of Vicinity Centres RE Ltd is Level 4, Chadstone Tower One, 1341 Dandenong Road, Chadstone, Victoria 3148.

Directors

The following persons were members of the Vicinity Centres RE Ltd Board from 1 July 2018 and up to the date of this report unless otherwise stated:

(i) Chairman

Peter Hay (Independent)

(ii) Non-executive Directors

Clive Appleton (appointed 1 September 2018)

David Thurin

Janette Kendall (Independent)

Karen Penrose (Independent)

Peter Kahan (Independent)

Tim Hammon (Independent)

Trevor Gerber (Independent)

Wai Tang (Independent)

(iii) Executive Director

Grant Kelley (CEO and Managing Director)

Company Secretaries

Carolyn Reynolds

Jacqueline Jovanovski (appointed 24 September 2018)

Rohan Abeyewardene

Michelle Brady (resigned 24 September 2018)

Principal activities

The Trust has its principal place of business at Level 4, Chadstone Tower One, 1341 Dandenong Road, Chadstone, Victoria 3148. The principal activity of the Trust Group during the period was property investment.

Distributions

On 13 December 2018, the Directors of the RE declared a distribution from the Trust for the half year ended 31 December 2018 of 7.95 cents per Trust unit, which equates to a total half year distribution payable to unitholders of $304.6 million.

The half year distribution is expected to be paid on 4 March 2019.

Review of results and operations

A detailed review of the results and operations for the Vicinity Centres Group is contained in the Directors' Report in the Vicinity

Centres Group half year financial report which is available at vicinity.com.au.

(a) Financial performance

The statutory net profit after tax of the Trust Group for the half year ended 31 December 2018 was $216.8 million, a decrease of $519.0 million on the prior period (31 December 2017: $735.8 million). This decrease was primarily due to a $74.3 million revaluation decrement on directly owned investment properties ($411.3 million increment in the prior period) and net foreign exchange movements on interest bearing liabilities. Statutory result highlights for the half year included:

• Total revenue and income of $625.2 million;

• Positive operating cash flows of $320.9 million;

• Property revaluation decrements of $74.3 million;

• Basic earnings per unit of 5.62 cents; and

• Distributions per unit of 7.95 cents.

(b) Financial position

At 31 December 2018 the Trust Group's net assets were $11,745.9 million, down $192.1 million from $11,938.0 million at 30 June 2018. This movement was largely due to:

• Property revaluation decrements of $74.3 million;

• Continuation of the Vicinity Centres Group on-market security buy-back program with 40.3 million Trust units purchased for a total of $104.3 million representing an average price of $2.59 per unit; and

• Net foreign exchange movements on interest bearing liabilities.

During the period the Trust's property holdings1 decreased by $533.0 million due to the divestment of twelve investment properties for net proceeds of $655.0 million and net revaluation decrements, partially offset by development and other capital expenditure, most notably at Chadstone, DFO Perth, QueensPlaza and The Glen.

(c) Capital management

During the period, the following financing activities have occurred:

• AUD $60.0 million 7-year bonds were issued on 3 September 2018 under the European Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The proceeds of this issue were used to repay existing bank debt;

• Maturities for a number of bank debt facilities totalling $1.1 billion were extended by twelve to thirteen months; and

• Net repayments of existing facilities have been made throughout the period, with the proceeds from investment property divestments partially offset by drawdowns for the on-market securities buy-back and capital expenditure.

Events occurring after the end of the reporting period

No matters have arisen since the end of the period which have significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Trust Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Trust Group in future financial periods.

1 Includes investment properties and investments accounted for using the equity method.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the Auditor's Independence Declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is included immediately following the Directors' Report.

Rounding of amounts

The Trust is an entity of a kind referred to in Legislative Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments

Commission (ASIC), relating to the "rounding off" of amounts in the Directors' Report. Accordingly, amounts in the Directors' Report have been rounded off to the nearest tenth of a million dollars ($m) in accordance with that Legislative Instrument, unless stated otherwise.

Signed in Melbourne on 15 February 2019 in accordance with a resolution of Directors.

Peter Hay

Chairman