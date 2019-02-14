Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD

(VCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
2.57 AUD   -1.15%
10:07pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Trust Half year financial report
PU
06:57pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Direct Portfolio December 2018
PU
06:57pVICINITY CENTRES RE : FY19 interim results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vicinity Centres Re : Trust Half year financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 10:07pm EST

Vicinity Centres Trust

Financial report for the half year ended

31 December 2018

Vicinity Centres Trust

ARSN 104 931 928 comprising

Vicinity Centres Trust and its Controlled Entities

Responsible Entity of Vicinity Centres Trust Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

ABN 88 149 781 322

Contents

Directors' Report 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration 6

Statement of Comprehensive Income 7

Balance Sheet 8

Statement of Changes in Equity 9

Cash Flow Statement 10

Notes to the Financial Statements 11

About this Report 11

1.

Segment information

12

2.

Investment properties

12

3.

Interest bearing liabilities and derivatives

15

4.

Contributed equity

19

5.

Adoption of new accounting standards

19

6.

Revenue and income

21

7.

Events occurring after the reporting date

21

22

23

2

Directors' Declaration Independent Auditor's Report

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vicinity Centres RE Ltd, the responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust (the Trust or VCT), present the financial report of Vicinity Centres Trust and its controlled entities (VCT Group or the Trust Group) for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

The Trust is stapled to Vicinity Limited to form the stapled Group, Vicinity Centres (the Vicinity Centres Group), which is traded collectively on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX'. Accordingly, the financial report for Vicinity Centres Trust should be read in conjunction with the financial report of Vicinity Centres available at vicinity.com.au.

Responsible Entity

The responsible entity (RE) of the Trust is Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. The registered office and principal place of business of Vicinity Centres RE Ltd is Level 4, Chadstone Tower One, 1341 Dandenong Road, Chadstone, Victoria 3148.

Directors

The following persons were members of the Vicinity Centres RE Ltd Board from 1 July 2018 and up to the date of this report unless otherwise stated:

(i) Chairman

Peter Hay (Independent)

(ii) Non-executive Directors

Clive Appleton (appointed 1 September 2018)

David Thurin

Janette Kendall (Independent)

Karen Penrose (Independent)

Peter Kahan (Independent)

Tim Hammon (Independent)

Trevor Gerber (Independent)

Wai Tang (Independent)

(iii) Executive Director

Grant Kelley (CEO and Managing Director)

Company Secretaries

Carolyn Reynolds

Jacqueline Jovanovski (appointed 24 September 2018)

Rohan Abeyewardene

Michelle Brady (resigned 24 September 2018)

Principal activities

The Trust has its principal place of business at Level 4, Chadstone Tower One, 1341 Dandenong Road, Chadstone, Victoria 3148. The principal activity of the Trust Group during the period was property investment.

Distributions

On 13 December 2018, the Directors of the RE declared a distribution from the Trust for the half year ended 31 December 2018 of 7.95 cents per Trust unit, which equates to a total half year distribution payable to unitholders of $304.6 million.

The half year distribution is expected to be paid on 4 March 2019.

Review of results and operations

A detailed review of the results and operations for the Vicinity Centres Group is contained in the Directors' Report in the Vicinity

Centres Group half year financial report which is available at vicinity.com.au.

(a) Financial performance

The statutory net profit after tax of the Trust Group for the half year ended 31 December 2018 was $216.8 million, a decrease of $519.0 million on the prior period (31 December 2017: $735.8 million). This decrease was primarily due to a $74.3 million revaluation decrement on directly owned investment properties ($411.3 million increment in the prior period) and net foreign exchange movements on interest bearing liabilities. Statutory result highlights for the half year included:

  • Total revenue and income of $625.2 million;

  • Positive operating cash flows of $320.9 million;

  • Property revaluation decrements of $74.3 million;

  • Basic earnings per unit of 5.62 cents; and

  • Distributions per unit of 7.95 cents.

(b) Financial position

At 31 December 2018 the Trust Group's net assets were $11,745.9 million, down $192.1 million from $11,938.0 million at 30 June 2018. This movement was largely due to:

  • Property revaluation decrements of $74.3 million;

  • Continuation of the Vicinity Centres Group on-market security buy-back program with 40.3 million Trust units purchased for a total of $104.3 million representing an average price of $2.59 per unit; and

  • Net foreign exchange movements on interest bearing liabilities.

During the period the Trust's property holdings1 decreased by $533.0 million due to the divestment of twelve investment properties for net proceeds of $655.0 million and net revaluation decrements, partially offset by development and other capital expenditure, most notably at Chadstone, DFO Perth, QueensPlaza and The Glen.

(c) Capital management

During the period, the following financing activities have occurred:

  • AUD $60.0 million 7-year bonds were issued on 3 September 2018 under the European Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The proceeds of this issue were used to repay existing bank debt;

  • Maturities for a number of bank debt facilities totalling $1.1 billion were extended by twelve to thirteen months; and

  • Net repayments of existing facilities have been made throughout the period, with the proceeds from investment property divestments partially offset by drawdowns for the on-market securities buy-back and capital expenditure.

Events occurring after the end of the reporting period

No matters have arisen since the end of the period which have significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Trust Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Trust Group in future financial periods.

1 Includes investment properties and investments accounted for using the equity method.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the Auditor's Independence Declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is included immediately following the Directors' Report.

Rounding of amounts

The Trust is an entity of a kind referred to in Legislative Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments

Commission (ASIC), relating to the "rounding off" of amounts in the Directors' Report. Accordingly, amounts in the Directors' Report have been rounded off to the nearest tenth of a million dollars ($m) in accordance with that Legislative Instrument, unless stated otherwise.

Signed in Melbourne on 15 February 2019 in accordance with a resolution of Directors.

Peter Hay

Chairman

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 03:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
10:07pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Trust Half year financial report
PU
06:57pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Direct Portfolio December 2018
PU
06:57pVICINITY CENTRES RE : FY19 interim results presentation
PU
06:47pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
06:47pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 4D and Half year financial report
PU
04:57pVICINITY CENTRES RE : appoints Chief Operating Officer
PU
02/12VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : half-yearly earnings release
01/31SOLAR ENTRY : Aussie shopping centre starts world-first power trial
AQ
01/29TITLE : Vicinity and ClearVue Technologies install global first, clear solar gla..
PU
01/24VICINITY CENTRES RE : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 920 M
EBIT 2019 852 M
Net income 2019 700 M
Debt 2019 3 094 M
Yield 2019 6,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
P/E ratio 2020 14,33
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
Capitalization 9 961 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Kah Wong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD0.00%7 092
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.53%58 957
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD11.95%23 636
SCENTRE GROUP1.54%14 991
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION11.33%11 095
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.7.05%8 264
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.