Vicon Industries : has a new U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Contract for Schedule 84

06/22/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Hauppauge, NY | June 21, 2019: Vicon announced today that they have been awarded a new GSA Schedule 84 contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government. For over 20 years, Vicon has served as a trusted security solutions provider of video surveillance, access control and security equipment for government agencies under GSA Schedule 84. The five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract (IDIQ) provides federal, state and local government agencies with the ability to cost effectively and efficiently acquire Vicon's solutions and services.

The GSA Schedule 84 contract provides total solutions for law enforcement, security, facility management systems, fire rescue, special purpose clothing, marine craft, and emergency and disaster response. Having a 'GSA Schedule' means customers have a long-term, pre-negotiated contract with the federal government with an upfront set of mutually agreed-upon terms and conditions. Prior to awarding a GSA Schedule contract, GSA carefully screens vendors to ensure their capabilities meet high standards and that their services are fair and reasonably priced.

Vicon's integrated security products and solutions can be completely customized to manage the security needs of government customers, from protecting courthouses and civic centers to military compounds and research facilities. Vicon's integrated end-to-end security solutions available on the GSA contract offer cutting-edge high-performance products that maximize simplicity in deployment, operation and maintenance.

'We are here to help our government clients navigate the physical security challenges of the 21st century and to deliver best-in-class security solutions' said Bret McGowan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. 'We are excited to have our products available through the new GSA Schedule 84 contract, so we can continue to deliver to government agencies through the GSA Schedules Program.'

Government agencies can find more information about Vicon's GSA Schedule 84 contract services by visiting the GSA Advantage website at http://www.gsaadvantage.gov, contract number 47QSWA19D006F.

Disclaimer

Vicon Industries Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 06:29:08 UTC
