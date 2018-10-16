Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vicor Corp    VICR

VICOR CORP (VICR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vicor : Introduces 10kW Power Tablet™ AC-DC Converter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:33am CEST

Andover, MA - October 16, 2018 - Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced
a 3-phase, AC-DC converter module ('RFM'), capable of delivering 10kW of regulated 48VDC in
a power tablet configuration measuring 9.4 x 5.9 x 0.6in (24 x 15 x 1.5cm). The RFM™ provides a power-factor-corrected, regulated, and isolated DC output with integrated filtering and built-in
fault protection for redundant operation. The RFM can be configured to accept worldwide
3-phase AC mains from 200 to 480VAC.

The low-profile power tablet design of the RFM enables unprecedented power density and thermal
management flexibility. For example, four RFMs in parallel, including input-disconnect circuitry,
rectification and hold-up energy storage at 48V, can supply 40kW of power within 1U of rack space. The RFM power tablet package provides adept thermal management for advanced cooling, including liquid cooling, of high-power server racks for demanding HPC and AI inference and learning applications.

48V (including 54VDC) distribution is the emerging standard in high-power racks utilizing smaller-gauge wiring, and achieving substantially lower distribution losses, than legacy 12VDC distribution. In combination with Vicor 48V Power-on-Package ('PoP') and 48V Direct-to-PoL solutions, the RFM enables dense and efficient end-to-end power system solutions, from 3-phase AC to sub-1V AI processors at the point-of-load.

To learn more about the RFM and Vicor end-to-end portfolio of power-system products, please visit us at China ODCC Summit. The 10kW power tablet RFM is the first in a new series of single and 3-phase AC-DC modules featuring power outputs from 150W to 15kW.

Please contact Vicor to address your future requirements with cost-effective, best-in-class, end-to-end power-system solutions.

Learn more about the Vicor RFM power tablet.

Disclaimer

Vicor Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICOR CORP
02:33aVICOR : Introduces 10kW Power Tablet™ AC-DC Converter
PU
10/10VICOR : Vicors CEO to receive the 2019 IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics ..
AQ
10/09VICOR : CEO to receive the 2019 IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award
AQ
10/04Vicor Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Confe..
GL
10/03VICOR : Robert Gendron a keynote speaker at 2018 ODCC Summit highlighting 48V po..
PU
09/26VICOR : to present at the 2018 Automotive 48V Power Supply and Electrification S..
PU
09/26Vicor Hires Global Automotive Business Development Vice President
GL
09/19VICOR : to demonstrate 3-phase to 48V and 48V direct-to-load modular power solut..
PU
08/22VICOR : offers BGA package option for 48V Cool-Power ZVS Buck Regulator portfoli..
PU
07/31VICOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15A 43% Drop In Vicor's Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity 
10/01Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (10/01/2018) 
09/27Small Companies With Superior Growth And Strong Momentum 
07/25Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/25/2018) 
07/25Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Chart VICOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Vicor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Vinciarelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. McNamara Corporate VP & General Manager-Operations
James A. Simms CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Joseph A. Jeffery Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Samuel J. Anderson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICOR CORP76.60%1 454
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%203 945
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%198 899
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.41%142 959
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-3.21%96 763
BROADCOM INC-9.32%94 638
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.