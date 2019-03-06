Vicor : offers GQFN package option for 48V ZVS Buck Regulator portfolio

The PI358x series is the latest addition to the Vicor 48V ZVS Buck Regulator portfolio, offering a new low cost GQFN package option to the existing LGA and BGA system-in-package (SiP) products.

The PI358x unique ZVS topology enables 48V direct-to-PoL without sacrificing performance. With step-down regulation from a higher voltage source, engineers can deploy more efficient power distribution architectures, reduce I2R losses, and eliminate costly and inefficient intermediate conversion stages.

Operating from 30V IN to 60V IN , the PI358x regulates an output voltage ranging from 2.2V to 14V and delivers an output current delivery up to 10A. Power delivery can be further increased by using single wire current sharing without any additional components.

The PI358x series is designed for a wide range of applications leveraging higher voltage distribution, including: telecom, network infrastructure, data centers, industrial, battery, and lighting applications.

Part Number Package Input Voltage Range Nominal Output Voltage Current PI3583-00-QFYZ 7 x 8mm GQFN 30 - 60V 3.3V 10A PI3585-00-QFYZ 7 x 8mm GQFN 30 - 60V 5V 10A PI3586-00-QFYZ 7 x 8mm GQFN 30 - 60V 12V 9A

