Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vicor Corp    VICR

VICOR CORP

(VICR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vicor : offers GQFN package option for 48V ZVS Buck Regulator portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 01:01pm EST

The PI358x series is the latest addition to the Vicor 48V ZVS Buck Regulator portfolio, offering a new low cost GQFN package option to the existing LGA and BGA system-in-package (SiP) products.

The PI358x unique ZVS topology enables 48V direct-to-PoL without sacrificing performance. With step-down regulation from a higher voltage source, engineers can deploy more efficient power distribution architectures, reduce I2R losses, and eliminate costly and inefficient intermediate conversion stages.

Operating from 30VIN to 60VIN, the PI358x regulates an output voltage ranging from 2.2V to 14V and delivers an output current delivery up to 10A. Power delivery can be further increased by using single wire current sharing without any additional components.

The PI358x series is designed for a wide range of applications leveraging higher voltage distribution, including: telecom, network infrastructure, data centers, industrial, battery, and lighting applications.

Announced today:

Part Number Package Input Voltage Range Nominal Output Voltage Current
PI3583-00-QFYZ 7 x 8mm GQFN 30 - 60V 3.3V 10A
PI3585-00-QFYZ 7 x 8mm GQFN 30 - 60V 5V 10A
PI3586-00-QFYZ 7 x 8mm GQFN 30 - 60V 12V 9A

Learn more about these products at:
http://www.vicorpower.com/new-products/zvs-buck-regulator

Disclaimer

Vicor Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 18:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICOR CORP
01:01pVICOR : offers GQFN package option for 48V ZVS Buck Regulator portfolio
PU
02/28VICOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/26VICOR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/26VICOR CORPORATION : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
AQ
02/21VICOR : to demonstrate the benefits of liquid immersion cooling with 48V compone..
PU
02/20VICOR : Power Systems introduces a new family of VITA 62 compliant power supplie..
PU
02/14VICOR : introduces four new DC-DC converter ChiP modules
PU
02/12Vicor Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conf..
GL
2018VICOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of
AQ
2018VICOR : announces 2018 Taiwan 48V Design Summit
PU
More news
Chart VICOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Vicor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Vinciarelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. McNamara Corporate VP & General Manager-Operations
James A. Simms CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Joseph A. Jeffery Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Samuel J. Anderson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICOR CORP-17.33%1 283
INTEL CORPORATION14.94%241 399
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%195 905
BROADCOM INC8.92%109 725
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.65%100 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.23%94 851
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.