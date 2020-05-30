Vicor : and Marubun Corporation sign distribution agreement for Japan

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) and Marubun Corporation (7537 TYO) today announced they have entered into a distribution agreement for Japan that will be effective on June 1, 2020. Marubun is a leading Japan distributor and offers its customers an extensive range of semiconductor products with a tradition of exceptional technical support and engineering services.

The two companies will collaborate to drive revenue growth for the Vicor portfolio of advanced power modules within the extensive Marubun customer base in Japan. The agreement enables Marubun to offer its customers a highly differentiated modular power delivery solution with the industry's highest power density and efficiency.

'Marubun's extensive customer network and application expertise is very complementary to Vicor's portfolio of modular power component solutions,' said Yuba Dozono, President of Vicor KK, 'it comes at a time when many companies are changing their power delivery networks to meet the challenges of increasing power requirements with reduced power system footprints. We are pleased to be able to support more customers with our value-adding power solutions collaborating with our new partner Marubun.'

'This relationship is an excellent opportunity for both companies to increase their market share of power conversion products in Japan.' said Mr. Reggie Tezuka President / Kairos Company, Marubun. 'Furthermore, we are very pleased to be able to provide very advanced and high-performance modular power solutions to our customer base.'

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

Marubun Corporation is Distributer of Cutting-edge Electronics Products, and provides total solutions in the electronics business from marketing to technology support and delivery. Marubun is headquarter in Tokyo, Japan, and publicly held on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. www.marubun.co.jp/en/index.html

