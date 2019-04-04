Log in
VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC
Victoria Oil & Gas : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Directors

04/04/2019 | 02:27am EDT

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors to the Board. John Daniel and John Knight bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise to strengthen the Board:

John Knight

John Knight has worked in the global Oil & Gas industry over the past 35 years. From 2002 to 2018, Mr Knight held various leadership roles and board positions at Equinor (formerly known as Statoil ASA), the Norwegian-based developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy company with projects in more than 30 countries worldwide. Since his departure from Equinor, Mr Knight has been a Senior Partner at HitecVision, one of world's largest oil and gas private equity funds. Mr. Knight began his career in commercial law and investment banking at various large institutions, including Shell International Petroleum, Chase Manhattan Bank, UBS and Salomon Brothers Inc. He holds a MA in Law from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge and was a Barrister called at Middle Temple.

Additional Information on Mr Knight

The following additional information on Mr Knight is provided pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

John Nicholas Knight (aged 61)

Current Directorships / Partnerships

Past Directorships / Partnerships (last 5 years)

Andrevind AS

Equinor ASA (Formerly known as Statoil ASA)

HV Capital VII AS

HV Capital VIII AS

Neo E & P Holding Limited

Neo E & P Ltd

Neo E & P Midco Limited

Verus Petroleum Holdings Limited

Verus Petroleum (UK) Limited

Winterfold Vineyard and Estate Ltd

Mr Knight does not hold any interest in the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

John Daniel

John Daniel has 35 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas sector, including roles within operations, exploration management and business development. In November 2017, Mr. Daniel founded JD Oil and Gas Consultancy Limited, an independent oil and gas consultancy, specialising in technical and commercial due diligence for upstream oil and gas transactions. Prior to this, between 2011 and 2017, Mr Daniel was Technical Director at Kerogen Capital (UK) Limited, a Private Equity fund specialising in upstream oil and gas investments. In addition, Mr. Daniel held senior positions in exploration at Conoco, Lasmo and Ranger Oil, and in business development at Marathon Oil Company, MND Exploration and Production Limited and Sasol Petroleum International. Mr. Daniel has a MSc in Petroleum Geology from Imperial College, London and a BSc in Geology from Sheffield University. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society and a member of the PESGB.

John Charles Daniel (aged 59)

Current Directorships / Partnerships

Past Directorships / Partnerships (last 5 years)

JD Oil and Gas Consultancy Limited

Zennor Petroleum Limited

Monitor Exploration Limited

Pandion Energy AS

Mr. Daniel does not hold any interest in the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Roger Kennedy, Executive Chairman of VOG commented:

'These appointments, combined with the recent fundraising, allow the Company to leave behind a challenging year and focus on implementing our strategy, optimizing our operations in Cameroon, and increasing shareholder value. We welcome John Knight and John Daniel, with their wealth of contacts, experience and knowledge, and look forward to working with them.'

Disclaimer

Victoria Oil & Gas plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 06:26:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -10,2 M
Net income 2017 -10,1 M
Debt 2017 23,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 25,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,13 $
Spread / Average Target 570%
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmet Dik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin A. Foo Executive Chairman
Andrew Lee Diamond Finance Director & Executive Director
John Bryant Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Cameron Kennedy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC25
CNOOC LTD20.39%83 606
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.07%76 788
EOG RESOURCES INC.7.71%56 230
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.55%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 542
