VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC
Victoria Oil & Gas : Issue of Shares

06/05/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc announces that a total of 1,354,116 new ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') have been issued in respect of the following:

  • a total of 961,546 Ordinary Shares for bonus awards made to certain employees of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 at an issue price of 13 pence per share. The Directors of the Company were not granted bonus awards;
  • 152,088 Ordinary Shares in lieu of cash payment to a former consultant at an issue price of 22.84 pence per share as per the contract terms; and
  • 240,482 Ordinary Shares to Kevin Foo, a former Director, pursuant to the exercise of options at nil cost as per the terms of the option agreements.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to become effective and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 10 June 2019. Following Admission, the Company will have 256,428,061 Ordinary Shares in issue.

With effect from Admission, the figure of 256,428,061 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, securities of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Victoria Oil & Gas plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 06:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21,3 M
EBIT 2019 -0,02 M
Net income 2019 0,00 M
Finance 2019 12,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 38,9 M
Chart VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Victoria Oil & Gas plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,46 $
Spread / Average Target 202%
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmet Dik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin A. Foo Executive Chairman
Andrew Lee Diamond Finance Director & Executive Director
John Bryant Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Cameron Kennedy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC39
CNOOC LTD4.93%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.21%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.36%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.65%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.74%35 163
