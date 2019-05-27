Log in
Victoria Oil & Gas : Posting of Report & Accounts to 31 December 2018

05/27/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

• Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018; and

• Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 27 June 2019 at Kerman & Co LLP, 200 Strand, London, WC2R 1DJ at 3.00 p.m.

The above-mentioned documents will be posted to those shareholders that have requested printed copies on 3 June 2019. Shareholders who have not opted for electronic communications will receive a personalised Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to complete and return to our Registrars by 25 June 2019. The Company's shareholders can elect to receive notification by email of the publication of future communications from the Company by registering on www.investorcentre.co.uk.

Disclaimer

Victoria Oil & Gas plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 02:48:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21,3 M
EBIT 2019 -0,02 M
Net income 2019 0,00 M
Finance 2019 12,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 39,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,46 $
Spread / Average Target 196%
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmet Dik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin A. Foo Executive Chairman
Andrew Lee Diamond Finance Director & Executive Director
John Bryant Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Cameron Kennedy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC40
CNOOC LTD7.24%74 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.96%67 675
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.06%50 581
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 989
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.21%36 148
