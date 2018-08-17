Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Victoria Oil & Gas plc       GB00B01R0Y35

VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Victoria Oil & Gas : Q2 2018 Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc, the Cameroon based gas and condensate producer and distributor, provides an update on the Group's operations for the three months ended 30 June 2018 ('Q2 18' or 'the Quarter').

Highlights:

  • Gaz du Cameroun S.A. ('GDC') remains confident of a resolution with ENEO Cameroon SA ('ENEO') with regards to the grid power supply issue
  • CNG agreement to partner with Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S ('Naturelgaz') announced on 26 June 2018 provides GDC with the opportunity to reach larger customers beyond the current pipeline infrastructure
  • GDC added two new customers during Q2 2018
  • Positive reserves update following the completion of the drilling campaign

GDC remains engaged with ENEO following the non-renewal of the grid power gas sale agreement at the end of December 2017, as announced on 5 January 2018. As a result of sales to ENEO not recommencing during Q2 18, the gas consumption levels from GDC's 57% participating interest in the Logbaba Project in Douala, Cameroon, are at similar levels to those reported in Q1 18.

Logbaba - Quarterly production update

The Q2 18 gross and net gas and condensate sales for Logbaba and GDC, are as follows; amounts in bold are gas and condensate sales attributable to GDC (57%):

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Gas sales (mmscf)

Thermal

174

305

179

313

177

312

157

276

191

322

Retail power

9

15

10

17

10

18

12

20

9

15

Grid power

0

0

0

0

226

396

180

317

508

855

Total (mmscf)

183

320

189

330

413

726

349

613

708

1,192

Average gas production (mmscf/d)

3.30

3.50

7.94

6.96

14.59

Condensate sold (bbl.)

1,657

2,907

1,654

2,900

3,951

6,931

2,538

4,452

5,437

9,147

ENEO update

The Government of Cameroon, ENEO, Altaaqa Global ('Altaaqa'), the genset providers to ENEO which consume GDC's gas, and GDC continue to seek a resolution to the suspension of sales to the ENEO owned Logbaba and Bassa power stations in Douala.

GDC remains confident that a solution will be found, and all parties are actively engaged in the process. The shortfalls in power supply in Cameroon continue, with hydroelectric schemes not meeting the current demand.

Customer developments

During the quarter, GDC commissioned one new thermal customer and one new retail power customer. In addition, an existing thermal customer, Camlait, commissioned a retail power solution. Production levels have increased from 3.3mmscf/d during Q2 2018 to 4.4mmscf/d during August 2018.

Because of the current power shortages in Douala, several existing and new customers have expressed interest in the retail power solutions which GDC is offering and we expect to have several of these customers signed up by year end ready for consumption of gas for power generation.

GDC is expediting its support to manufacturers and producers in Douala who are facing regular power disruptions by providing bespoke gas fired power generation for individual customers or groups of customers. As most of these proposed power customers are already connected to the gas pipeline network, adding a gas to power generation solution would increase gas consumption with minimal capital costs for GDC.

On 26 June 2018 the Company announced an agreement to partner with Naturelgaz on CNG projects. Naturelgaz is Europe's largest CNG supplier and distributor and brings valuable expertise within this field to support GDC. The project will afford GDC the opportunity to reach larger customers beyond the pipeline infrastructure and aims to replace diesel and heavy fuel oils in a variety of applications. As part of a customer diversification strategy, active discussions are underway with a number of such potential customers.

Reserves update

On 4 June 2018, the Company announced that a full subsurface reinterpretation of the Logbaba Field had been completed following conclusion of the 2017 drilling campaign. This incorporated the reprocessed historic seismic data and the new well data as a basis for ongoing reservoir development, which led to a material upgrade in the reserves of the Logbaba Field as follows:

Basis

Field Position at 1/1/17

Field Position at 1/1/18

Initial Reserves

Cum Prod'n

Remaining reserves

Initial Reserves

Cum Prod'n

Remaining Reserves

VOG Net Reserves

Proved (1P)

49

9

40

82

13

69

40

Proved+ Probable (2P)

212

9

203

322

13

309

176

Proved+ Probable+ Possible (3P)

350

9

341

548

13

535

305

All volumes are bcf and do not include condensate volumes

Position at 1/1/17 based on Blackwatch report from August 2016

Position at 1/1/18 based on integrated reservoir study post La-107 and La-108 development drilling

The new proven + probable (2P) reserves level will support a production rate of 90mmscfd for 10 years; thereby enabling significant expansion of the business in support of the growing domestic gas market in Cameroon.

This evaluation supersedes the Blackwatch Report of August 2016 and is based on a new full field subsurface model incorporating interpretations from the reprocessed seismic together with the well data from La-107 and La-108. The work has been managed by VOG supported by external consultants who have provided subsurface expertise and modelling capability to produce the updated development plan for the field. This work will now enable selection of locations for future development wells, commencing with La-109, to continue development of the Logbaba Field in line with demand growth in Douala, Cameroon.

Competent Person Review

Sam Metcalfe, the Company's Subsurface Manager has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this announcement in his capacity as a qualified person under the AIM Rules.

This announcement contains inside information.

Disclaimer

Victoria Oil & Gas plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC
08:21aVICTORIA OIL & GAS : Q2 2018 Operations Update
PU
08/13VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Result of General Meeting
AQ
07/10VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Issue of Shares in Lieu of cash payment to a supplier and b..
AQ
07/03VICTORIA OIL & GAS : and Gas Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/26VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Agreement on Exclusive CNG Partnership
AQ
06/26VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Agreement on Exclusive Compressed Natural Gas (“CNG&r..
PU
06/22VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2017
PU
06/19VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Restructure of the BGFI Debt Facility
AQ
06/14VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Restructure of the BGFI Debt Facility
PU
06/06VICTORIA OIL & GAS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/23Victoria Oil & Gas (VCOGF) Presents At Global Group UK Investor Show - Slides.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 23,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 60,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,13 $
Spread / Average Target 173%
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmet Dik Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin A. Foo Executive Chairman
Andrew Lee Diamond Finance Director & Executive Director
John Bryant Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Cameron Kennedy Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTORIA OIL & GAS PLC61
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.45%83 845
EOG RESOURCES7.41%71 282
CNOOC LTD6.77%69 620
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.92%61 001
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.47%42 746
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.