Victory Capital : Reports January 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
02/12/2020 | 04:21pm EST
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.3 billion on January 31, 2020.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
January 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Fixed Income
$
38,590
$
37,973
Solutions
31,492
31,649
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
25,612
26,347
U.S. Small Cap Equity
16,681
17,346
U.S. Large Cap Equity
13,955
14,091
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
12,202
12,603
Other
203
236
Total Long-Term Assets
$
138,733
$
140,245
Money Market Assets
11,599
11,587
Total Assets Under Management
$
150,333
$
151,832
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds2
$
117,669
$
118,605
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
28,551
29,014
ETFs
4,113
4,213
Total Assets Under Management
$
150,333
$
151,832
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $150.3 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2020.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.