Victory Capital : Reports January 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.3 billion on January 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class January 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Fixed Income $ 38,590 $ 37,973 Solutions 31,492 31,649 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 25,612 26,347 U.S. Small Cap Equity 16,681 17,346 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,955 14,091 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 12,202 12,603 Other 203 236 Total Long-Term Assets $ 138,733 $ 140,245 Money Market Assets 11,599 11,587 Total Assets Under Management $ 150,333 $ 151,832 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 117,669 $ 118,605 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 28,551 29,014 ETFs 4,113 4,213 Total Assets Under Management $ 150,333 $ 151,832 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $150.3 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2020.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

