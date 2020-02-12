Victory Capital : Reports January 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Log in
02/12/2020 | 04:21pm EST

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.3 billion on January 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

 

January 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Fixed Income

 

$

38,590

 

$

37,973

Solutions

 

 

31,492

 

 

31,649

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

 

25,612

 

 

26,347

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

 

16,681

 

 

17,346

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

 

13,955

 

 

14,091

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

 

12,202

 

 

12,603

Other

 

 

203

 

 

236

Total Long-Term Assets

 

$

138,733

 

 

$

140,245

Money Market Assets

 

 

11,599

 

 

11,587

Total Assets Under Management

 

$

150,333

 

$

151,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

  

$

117,669

 

$

118,605

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

  

 

28,551

 

 

29,014

ETFs

 

 

4,113

 

 

4,213

Total Assets Under Management

 

$

150,333

 

$

151,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $150.3 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2020.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
