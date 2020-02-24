Victory City International : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT HK$0.270 PER RIGHTS SHARE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS

AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE

IN RELATION TO

RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

AT HK$0.270 PER RIGHTS SHARE

Reference is made to the announcements of Victory City International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 December 2019 and 22 January 2020, and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the Rights Issue on the basis of two (2) Rights Shares for every one (1) Share held on the Record Date.

Terms defined in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used herein unless the context requires otherwise.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS

As stated in the Circular, the Prospectus Documents setting out details of the Rights Issue was expected to be despatched to the Qualifying Shareholders on Friday, 13 March 2020.

Due to (i) the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that creates uncertainties in the economy; and (ii) the weakening of the investor sentiment in the financial market, the Board decided to postpone the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents from Friday, 13 March 2020 to Monday, 20 April 2020 to permit adequate time for Qualifying Shareholders to observe the development and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, respond to the general market conditions and to be encouraged to invest in the Company and participate in the Rights Issue positively.