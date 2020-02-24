Victory City International : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS AND REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT HK$0.270 PER RIGHTS SHARE

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE
In view of the delay in despatch of the Prospectus Documents, the expected timetable for the Rights Issue is to be further revised as below:
Last day of dealings in Shares on a cum-rights basis . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 6 April
First day of dealings in Shares on an ex-rights basis. . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 7 April
Latest time for the Shareholders to lodge transfer of
Shares in order to qualify for the Rights Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 8 April
Closure of register of members of the Company
for the Rights Issue (both dates inclusive) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 9 April to Friday, 17 April
Record Date for determining entitlements to the Rights
Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 17 April
Register of members of the Company re-opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 20 April
Despatch of Prospectus Documents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 20 April
First day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 : 00 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 April
Latest time for splitting nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 30 p.m. on Friday, 24 April
Last day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 10 p.m. on Wednesday, 29 April
Latest time for acceptance of, and payment for, the
Rights Shares and application for excess Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 00 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 May
Latest time to terminate the Underwriting Agreement
and for the Rights Issue to become unconditional . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 : 00 p.m. on Tuesday, 12 May
Announcement of results of the Rights Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 13 May