Victory City International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
0
09/04/2019 | 04:52am EDT
VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 539)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of Victory City International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 August 2019 in relation to, among others, the Disposal. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
At the SGM held on 4 September 2019, voting on the proposed ordinary resolution (the ''Resolution'') as set out in the notice of the SGM contained in the Circular was conducted by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed at the SGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
RESOLUTION
Number of Shares
Number of Shares
(%)
(%)
1.# (a) to approve,
confirm and ratify the
276,959,117
0
Agreement
and the transactions
(100%)
(0%)
contemplated thereunder; and
to authorise any one of the Directors to execute all documents, instruments and agreements, and to do or take all such acts, things and steps, as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
Full texts of the Resolution are set out in the notice dated 15 August 2019 convening the SGM.
Note: The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the SGM in person or by corporate representative or proxy.
As at the date of the SGM:
the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the SGM was 776,911,981 Shares, in accordance with the Listing Rules, Mr. Choi, Mr. Ng and their respective associates who held 2,100,000 and 155,309 Shares in aggregate, representing approximately 0.27% and 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company, respectively, were required to and had abstained from voting on the Resolution. According, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution as set out in the above table at the SGM was 774,656,672 Shares;
none of the Shareholders was entitled to attend but was required to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules;
save as disclosed, no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting; and
as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
By Order of the Board
Victory City International Holdings Limited
Li Ming Hung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 4 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ming Hung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Tien Tui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Yuen Chiu Andy and Mr. Choi Lin Hung and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai and Mr. Kwok Sze Chi.
