Victory City International : RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT HK$0.140 PER RIGHTS SHARE AND ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 539) RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT HK$0.140 PER RIGHTS SHARE AND ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE The Board is pleased to announce that as at 4 : 00 p.m. on Thursday, 6 August 2020, the latest time for acceptance of, and payment for, the Rights Shares and for application and payment for the excess Rights Shares, the Company received a total of 45 valid acceptances and applications for a total of 1,596,611,512 Rights Shares, which comprise: 24 valid acceptances of the provisional allotment under the PALs in respect of a total of 750,595,025 Rights Shares; and 21 valid applications for excess Rights Shares under the EAFs in respect of a total of 846,016,487 Rights Shares. In aggregate, they represented approximately 102.75% of the total number of 1,553,823,962 Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue. As such, the Rights Issue was over-subscribed by 42,787,550 Rights Shares, representing approximately 2.75% of the total number of Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue. - 1 - UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT The Rights Issue and the Underwriting Agreement became unconditional after 4 : 00 p.m. on Friday, 7 August 2020. As a result of the over-subscription of the Rights Issue by 42,787,550 Rights Shares, pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the obligations of the Underwriter in respect of the Underwritten Shares have been fully discharged and the Underwriter is not required to take up any Underwritten Shares. EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES Based on the number of valid acceptances referred to above, 803,228,937 Rights Shares were available for subscription under the EAFs. A total number of 846,016,487 excess Rights Shares were applied for under the EAFs. Given that the number of excess Rights Shares was insufficient to satisfy all valid applications, the Board has resolved to allot and issue a total of 803,228,937 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders who have submitted excess applications, on a fair and equitable basis in proportion to the number of excess Rights Shares being applied for under each application. No reference has been made to the Rights Shares subscribed through applications by a PAL or the existing number of Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders. DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES FOR THE RIGHTS SHARES AND REFUND CHEQUES Share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares in respect of valid acceptances of the Rights Shares on PALs and successful applications for excess Rights Shares on EAFs will be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020. Each Shareholder will receive one share certificate for all allotted Rights Shares. Refund cheques in respect of unsuccessful or partially successful applications for excess Rights Shares will be despatched by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020. COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN FULLY-PAID RIGHTS SHARES Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9 : 00 a.m. on Monday, 17 August 2020. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS As a result of the Rights Issue, there will be certain adjustments to (i) the exercise prices and number of new Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Share Options; and the conversion prices and number of conversion Shares to be issued upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds, respectively, details of which are set out in the paragraph headed ''Adjustments to the outstanding Share Options and the Convertible Bonds'' in this announcement. - 2 - Reference is made to the prospectus issued by the Company on 23 July 2020 (the ''Prospectus'') in relation to the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus. Given that the number of excess Rights Shares was insufficient to satisfy all valid applications, the Board has resolved to allot and issue a total of 803,228,937 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders who have submitted excess applications, on a fair and equitable basis in proportion to the number of excess Rights Shares being applied for under each application. No reference has been made to the Rights Shares subscribed through applications by a PAL or the existing number of Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders. - 3 - The allotment results in respect of the excess Rights Shares are as follows: Approximate percentage of allocation based on Total number of Total number of the total number of Total number of excess Rights Shares excess Rights Shares excess Rights Shares valid applications applied for allotted applied for 21 846,016,487 803,228,937 94.9% SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Rights Issue: Immediately before Immediately after completion completion of the Rights Issue of the Rights Issue Number of Approximate Number of Approximate Name of Shareholders Shares % Shares % (Note 1) (Note 1) Committed Shareholders Pearl Garden (Note 2) 104,567,400 13.46 313,702,200 13.46 Madian Star (Note 3) 104,567,400 13.46 313,702,200 13.46 Mr. Chen (Note 4) 549,000 0.07 1,647,000 0.07 Mr. Choi (Note 4) 2,100,000 0.27 6,300,000 0.27 Sub-total of Committed Shareholders 211,783,800 27.26 635,351,400 27.26 Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai (Note 4) 1,248,000 0.16 3,744,000 0.16 Public shareholders 563,880,181 72.58 1,691,640,543 72.58 Total 776,911,981 100.00 2,330,735,943 100.00 - 4 - Notes: The above percentage figures are subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as total may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding it. Pearl Garden is wholly-owned by Cornice Worldwide Limited, the entire issued share capital of which is held by Fiducia Suisse SA as discretionary trustee for Mr. Li's family members. Madian Star is wholly-owned by Yonice Limited, the entire issued share capital of which is held by Fiducia Suisse SA as discretionary trustee for Mr. Chen's family members. Mr. Chen and Mr. Choi are executive Directors, and Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai is an independent non-executive Director. DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES FOR THE RIGHTS SHARES AND REFUND CHEQUES Share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares in respect of valid acceptances of the Rights Shares on PALs and successful applications for excess Rights Shares on EAFs will be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020. Each Shareholder will receive one share certificate for all allotted Rights Shares. Refund cheques in respect of unsuccessful or partially successful applications for excess Rights Shares will be despatched by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020. COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN FULLY-PAID RIGHTS SHARES Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9 : 00 a.m. on Monday, 17 August 2020. The Board would like to thank the Shareholders for their support in this Rights Issue. - 5 - ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS Share Options As at the date of this announcement, there are 63,859,999 outstanding Share Options. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Schemes, the exercise prices and the number of Shares falling to be allotted and issued in respect of the outstanding Share Options shall be adjusted (the ''Share Options Adjustments'') in the following manner as a result of the Rights Issue with effective from Friday, 14 August 2020, being the date on which the fully-paid Rights Shares are allotted and issued: Increase in Immediately before Immediately after completion the number completion of the Rights Issue of the Rights Issue of Shares Adjusted that can be Number of number of subscribed for Shares that Shares that upon exercise can be can be of the subscribed for subscribed for outstanding upon exercise upon exercise Share Options of the Adjusted of the after the Share Exercise price outstanding exercise price outstanding Options Date of grant per Share Share Options per Share Share Options Adjustments 12 October 2016 HK$3.72 25,555,423 HK$3.668 25,918,310 362,887 18 April 2019 HK$1.002 38,304,576 HK$0.988 38,848,501 543,925 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the auditor of the Company, has issued a report of factual findings addressed to the Board on agreed-upon procedures performed on the calculation in respect of the adjustments to the exercise price and the number of the outstanding Share Options, stating the aforesaid calculation is mathematically accurate and in compliance with the supplemental guidance on Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules issued by the Stock Exchange dated 5 September 2005. - 6 - Convertible Bonds As at the date of this announcement, the Company has the (i) June Convertible Bonds in the aggregate amount of HK$400,000,000 entitling the bondholders thereof to convert into 377,358,490 Shares at the adjusted conversion price of HK$1.06 per conversion Share; (ii) August Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$64,000,000 entitling the bondholder thereof to convert into 100,000,000 Shares at the initial conversion price of HK$0.64 per conversion Share; and (iii) October Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$65,000,000 entitling the bondholder thereof to convert into 100,000,000 Shares at the initial conversion price of HK$0.65 per conversion Share. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the respective Convertible Bonds, the conversion prices of the Convertible Bonds and the number of Shares falling to be allotted and issued upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds shall be adjusted (the ''Convertible Bonds Adjustment'') in the following manner as a result of the Rights Issue with effective from Friday, 14 August 2020, being the date on which the fully-paid Rights Shares are allotted and issued: Increase in the number Immediately before Immediately after completion of Shares to completion of the Rights Issue of the Rights Issue be allotted Adjusted and issued Number of number of upon exercise Shares to be Shares to be of all the allotted and allotted and conversion issued upon issued upon rights under exercise of exercise of the all the all the Convertible conversion conversion Bonds after rights under Adjusted rights under the Conversion the conversion the Convertible price per Convertible price per Convertible Bonds Convertible Bonds Share Bonds Share Bonds Adjustments June Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$400,000,000 HK$1.06 377,358,490 HK$1.045 382,775,120 5,416,630 August Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$64,000,000 HK$0.64 100,000,000 HK$0.631 101,426,307 1,426,307 October Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$65,000,000 HK$0.65 100,000,000 HK$0.641 101,404,056 1,404,056 - 7 - Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the auditor of the Company, has issued a report of factual findings addressed to the Board on agreed-upon procedures performed on the calculation in respect of the adjustments to the conversion prices and the maximum number of existing shares to be allotted and issued upon full conversion of the outstanding Convertible Bonds, stating that the aforesaid calculation is mathematically accurate. By Order of the Board Victory City International Holdings Limited Li Ming Hung Chairman Hong Kong, 13 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ming Hung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Tien Tui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Yuen Chiu Andy and Mr. Choi Lin Hung and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai and Mr. Kwok Sze Chi. for identification purposes only - 8 - Attachments Original document

