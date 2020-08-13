Log in
Victory City International : RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT HK$0.140 PER RIGHTS SHARE AND ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

08/13/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE EXISTING SHARE

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

AT HK$0.140 PER RIGHTS SHARE

AND ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS

AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

The Board is pleased to announce that as at 4 : 00 p.m. on Thursday, 6 August 2020, the latest time for acceptance of, and payment for, the Rights Shares and for application and payment for the excess Rights Shares, the Company received a total of 45 valid acceptances and applications for a total of 1,596,611,512 Rights Shares, which comprise:

  1. 24 valid acceptances of the provisional allotment under the PALs in respect of a total of 750,595,025 Rights Shares; and
  2. 21 valid applications for excess Rights Shares under the EAFs in respect of a total of 846,016,487 Rights Shares.

In aggregate, they represented approximately 102.75% of the total number of 1,553,823,962 Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue. As such, the Rights Issue was over-subscribed by 42,787,550 Rights Shares, representing approximately 2.75% of the total number of Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue.

UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

The Rights Issue and the Underwriting Agreement became unconditional after 4 : 00 p.m. on Friday, 7 August 2020. As a result of the over-subscription of the Rights Issue by 42,787,550 Rights Shares, pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the obligations of the Underwriter in respect of the Underwritten Shares have been fully discharged and the Underwriter is not required to take up any Underwritten Shares.

EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES

Based on the number of valid acceptances referred to above, 803,228,937 Rights Shares were available for subscription under the EAFs. A total number of 846,016,487 excess Rights Shares were applied for under the EAFs. Given that the number of excess Rights Shares was insufficient to satisfy all valid applications, the Board has resolved to allot and issue a total of 803,228,937 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders who have submitted excess applications, on a fair and equitable basis in proportion to the number of excess Rights Shares being applied for under each application. No reference has been made to the Rights Shares subscribed through applications by a PAL or the existing number of Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders.

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES FOR THE RIGHTS SHARES AND REFUND CHEQUES

Share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares in respect of valid acceptances of the Rights Shares on PALs and successful applications for excess Rights Shares on EAFs will be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020. Each Shareholder will receive one share certificate for all allotted Rights Shares. Refund cheques in respect of unsuccessful or partially successful applications for excess Rights Shares will be despatched by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020.

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN FULLY-PAID RIGHTS SHARES

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9 : 00 a.m. on Monday, 17 August 2020.

ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

As a result of the Rights Issue, there will be certain adjustments to (i) the exercise prices and number of new Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Share Options; and

  1. the conversion prices and number of conversion Shares to be issued upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds, respectively, details of which are set out in the paragraph headed ''Adjustments to the outstanding Share Options and the Convertible Bonds'' in this announcement.

Reference is made to the prospectus issued by the Company on 23 July 2020 (the ''Prospectus'') in relation to the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

The allotment results in respect of the excess Rights Shares are as follows:

Approximate

percentage of

allocation based on

Total number of

Total number of

the total number of

Total number of

excess Rights Shares

excess Rights Shares

excess Rights Shares

valid applications

applied for

allotted

applied for

21

846,016,487

803,228,937

94.9%

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Rights Issue:

Immediately before

Immediately after completion

completion of the Rights Issue

of the Rights Issue

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Name of Shareholders

Shares

%

Shares

%

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

Committed Shareholders

Pearl Garden (Note 2)

104,567,400

13.46

313,702,200

13.46

Madian Star (Note 3)

104,567,400

13.46

313,702,200

13.46

Mr. Chen (Note 4)

549,000

0.07

1,647,000

0.07

Mr. Choi (Note 4)

2,100,000

0.27

6,300,000

0.27

Sub-total of Committed

Shareholders

211,783,800

27.26

635,351,400

27.26

Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai (Note 4)

1,248,000

0.16

3,744,000

0.16

Public shareholders

563,880,181

72.58

1,691,640,543

72.58

Total

776,911,981

100.00

2,330,735,943

100.00

Notes:

  1. The above percentage figures are subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as total may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding it.
  2. Pearl Garden is wholly-owned by Cornice Worldwide Limited, the entire issued share capital of which is held by Fiducia Suisse SA as discretionary trustee for Mr. Li's family members.
  3. Madian Star is wholly-owned by Yonice Limited, the entire issued share capital of which is held by Fiducia Suisse SA as discretionary trustee for Mr. Chen's family members.
  4. Mr. Chen and Mr. Choi are executive Directors, and Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai is an independent non-executive Director.

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES FOR THE RIGHTS SHARES AND REFUND CHEQUES

Share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares in respect of valid acceptances of the Rights Shares on PALs and successful applications for excess Rights Shares on EAFs will be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020. Each Shareholder will receive one share certificate for all allotted Rights Shares. Refund cheques in respect of unsuccessful or partially successful applications for excess Rights Shares will be despatched by ordinary post to their registered addresses at their own risk on Friday, 14 August 2020.

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN FULLY-PAID RIGHTS SHARES

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9 : 00 a.m. on Monday, 17 August 2020.

The Board would like to thank the Shareholders for their support in this Rights Issue.

ADJUSTMENTS TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AND THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Share Options

As at the date of this announcement, there are 63,859,999 outstanding Share Options. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Schemes, the exercise prices and the number of Shares falling to be allotted and issued in respect of the outstanding Share Options shall be adjusted (the ''Share Options Adjustments'') in the following manner as a result of the Rights Issue with effective from Friday, 14 August 2020, being the date on which the fully-paid Rights Shares are allotted and issued:

Increase in

Immediately before

Immediately after completion

the number

completion of the Rights Issue

of the Rights Issue

of Shares

Adjusted

that can be

Number of

number of

subscribed for

Shares that

Shares that

upon exercise

can be

can be

of the

subscribed for

subscribed for

outstanding

upon exercise

upon exercise

Share Options

of the

Adjusted

of the

after the Share

Exercise price

outstanding

exercise price

outstanding

Options

Date of grant

per Share

Share Options

per Share

Share Options

Adjustments

12 October 2016

HK$3.72

25,555,423

HK$3.668

25,918,310

362,887

18 April 2019

HK$1.002

38,304,576

HK$0.988

38,848,501

543,925

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the auditor of the Company, has issued a report of factual findings addressed to the Board on agreed-upon procedures performed on the calculation in respect of the adjustments to the exercise price and the number of the outstanding Share Options, stating the aforesaid calculation is mathematically accurate and in compliance with the supplemental guidance on Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules issued by the Stock Exchange dated 5 September 2005.

Convertible Bonds

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has the (i) June Convertible Bonds in the aggregate amount of HK$400,000,000 entitling the bondholders thereof to convert into 377,358,490 Shares at the adjusted conversion price of HK$1.06 per conversion Share; (ii) August Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$64,000,000 entitling the bondholder thereof to convert into 100,000,000 Shares at the initial conversion price of HK$0.64 per conversion Share; and (iii) October Convertible Bonds in the amount of HK$65,000,000 entitling the bondholder thereof to convert into 100,000,000 Shares at the initial conversion price of HK$0.65 per conversion Share.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the respective Convertible Bonds, the conversion prices of the Convertible Bonds and the number of Shares falling to be allotted and issued upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds shall be adjusted (the ''Convertible Bonds Adjustment'') in the following manner as a result of the Rights Issue with effective from Friday, 14 August 2020, being the date on which the fully-paid Rights Shares are allotted and issued:

Increase in

the number

Immediately before

Immediately after completion

of Shares to

completion of the Rights Issue

of the Rights Issue

be allotted

Adjusted

and issued

Number of

number of

upon exercise

Shares to be

Shares to be

of all the

allotted and

allotted and

conversion

issued upon

issued upon

rights under

exercise of

exercise of

the

all the

all the

Convertible

conversion

conversion

Bonds after

rights under

Adjusted

rights under

the

Conversion

the

conversion

the

Convertible

price per

Convertible

price per

Convertible

Bonds

Convertible Bonds

Share

Bonds

Share

Bonds

Adjustments

June Convertible Bonds in

the amount of

HK$400,000,000

HK$1.06

377,358,490

HK$1.045

382,775,120

5,416,630

August Convertible Bonds

in the amount of

HK$64,000,000

HK$0.64

100,000,000

HK$0.631

101,426,307

1,426,307

October Convertible Bonds

in the amount of

HK$65,000,000

HK$0.65

100,000,000

HK$0.641

101,404,056

1,404,056

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the auditor of the Company, has issued a report of factual findings addressed to the Board on agreed-upon procedures performed on the calculation in respect of the adjustments to the conversion prices and the maximum number of existing shares to be allotted and issued upon full conversion of the outstanding Convertible Bonds, stating that the aforesaid calculation is mathematically accurate.

By Order of the Board

Victory City International Holdings Limited

Li Ming Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Ming Hung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Tien Tui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Yuen Chiu Andy and Mr. Choi Lin Hung and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kan Ka Hon, Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai and Mr. Kwok Sze Chi.

  • for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Victory City International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 12:07:19 UTC
