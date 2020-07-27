Victory City International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - NANJING SYNERGY TEXTILES LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

NANJING SYNERGY TEXTILES LIMITED

This announcement is made by Victory City International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

On 20 July 2020, the Department of Commerce of the United States of America (the ''US'') made a decision to sanction against a group of 11 Chinese entities (the ''Sanction'') for alleged involvement in human rights violations in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (''XUAR'') in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''). Nanjing Synergy Textiles Limited* (南京新一棉紡織印染有限公司) (''Nanjing Synergy''), a subsidiary of the Company, was named in the Sanction as an entity which allegedly practiced forced labour involving Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in XUAR. The Sanction resulted in Nanjing Synergy facing new restrictions on access to US-origin items, including commodities and technology.

The Group is concerned about the allegation of the practice of forced labour in Nanjing Synergy, and would like to clarify the following:

From time to time, the Group has been recruiting employees in various provinces and cities across the PRC, including workers of various ethnic groups in XUAR through recruitment agents in the PRC. So far as the Group is aware, the recruitment work and employment practices of the Group have continuously been carried out in accordance with the relevant labour laws and regulations in the PRC.

At the material times between 2018 and 2019, Nanjing Synergy recruited a group of workers with Xinjiang origin (''Xinjiang Workers'') through a local labour service agent company in Nanjing. The main job duties of the Xinjiang Workers were to assist in cotton spinning process and such duties and responsibilities are in accordance with the