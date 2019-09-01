Log in
VICTORY GROUP LIMITED

(1139)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/30
0.24 HKD   +0.84%
VICTORY : Monthly return for the month ended 31 August 2019
PU
Victory : Monthly return for the month ended 31 August 2019

09/01/2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Victory Group Limited

Date Submitted

2 September 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1139

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

152,055,864,000

HK$0.001

HK$152,055,864

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

152,055,864,000

HK$0.001

HK$152,055,864

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Authorised share

No. of preference

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Authorised share

No. of other classes

Par value

capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$152,055,864

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

859,146,438

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

859,146,438

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant thereto

pursuant thereto

as at close of the

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

1. Rights issue At price :

State

Issue and allotment date : (

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2. Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date : (

/

/

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

3. Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date : (

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

4. Bonus issue

Issue and allotment date : (

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

5. Scrip

At price :

State

Issue and allotment date : (

dividend

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

Class of shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

of shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares redeemed

________

(Note 1)

7. Redemption

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

of shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

8. Consideration At price : State

issuecurrency

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : ( (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

9. Capital reorganisation

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : ( (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

Class of shares issuable

10. Other

(Note 1)

State

Issue and allotment date : (

(Please

At price :

currency

specify)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

(dd/mm/yyyy)

________

/

/

)

/

/

)

Total E. (Ordinary Shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

Chan Chun Choi

Title:

Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet

Disclaimer

Victory Group Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:26:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Choi Chan Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ka Keung Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
So Wa Lo Executive Director
King Hang Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Fu Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
