Victory : Monthly return for the month ended 31 October 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/10/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Victory Group Limited Date Submitted 1 November 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 1139 Description : Ordinary Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 152,055,864,000 HK$0.001 HK$152,055,864 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 152,055,864,000 HK$0.001 HK$152,055,864 (2) Stock code : Description : Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month For Main Board and GEM listed issuers 2. Preference Shares Stock code : Description : Authorised share No. of preference Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : Description : Authorised share No. of other classes Par value capital of shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) : HK$152,055,864 For Main Board and GEM listed issuers II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 859,146,438 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 859,146,438 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto approval date Movement during the month thereto as at close of the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month month 1. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount of preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment date : ( currency (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment date : ( / / ) currency (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment date : ( currency (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment date : ( (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 5. Scrip At price : State Issue and allotment date : ( dividend currency (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase Cancellation date : ( / / ) of shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares redeemed ________ (Note 1) 7. Redemption Redemption date : ( / / ) of shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) 8. Consideration At price : State issuecurrency Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : ( (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month 9. Capital reorganisation Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment date : ( (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) Class of shares issuable 10. Other (Note 1) State Issue and allotment date : ( (Please At price : currency specify) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ / / ) / / ) Total E. (Ordinary Shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) N/A (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Remarks (if any): Submitted by: Chan Chun Choi Title: Director (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet Attachments Original document

