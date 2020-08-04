Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Victory Group Limited    1139   BMG9358V1946

VICTORY GROUP LIMITED

(1139)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/22
0.238 HKD   -1.24%
04:38aVICTORY : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
03/17VICTORY : Change of Date of Board Meeting
PU
02/14VICTORY : Update on the Resumption Proposal
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victory : Quarterly update on status of resumption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Victory Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") dated 23 January 2018, 24 January 2018, 15 June 2018, 25 July 2018, 10 August 2018, 2 November 2018, 1 February 2019, 4 February 2019, 2 May 2019, 12 July 2019, 8 August 2019, 14 August 2019, 19 August 2019, 4 November 2019, 4 February 2020, 14 February 2020 and 20 July 2020. Terms defined in the Announcements, shall have the same meaning herein unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise required. This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Business Operations

The core business of the Company are trading of motor vehicles and money lending business. The primary market of trading of motor vehicles is mainland China.

Recent Development

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 14 February 2020, the Company is required to submit a new listing application relating to the Resumption Proposal (but not any other proposal) (the "Listing Application") on or before 19 June 2020 (the "Deadline"). The Company wishes to update the Shareholders that as additional time is required for the preparation of the Listing Application, the Company has made an application to the Stock Exchange on 11 June 2020 for its consent to extend the Deadline from 19 June 2020 to 11 September 2020. On 17 July 2020, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange informing the Company that the Listing Committee has agreed to grant an extension of time for the Company to submit the Listing Application on or before 11 September 2020. If the Company fails to do so or the Resumption Proposal fails to proceed for any reasons,

1

the Stock Exchange will proceed with cancelling the listing of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

As the Acquisition (i) constitutes a very substantial acquisition and a reverse takeover involving a new listing application of the Company under the Listing Rules; and (ii) has implications under the Code on Takeovers and Mergers in Hong Kong, the Company will publish a further announcement providing details of the terms and conditions of the Acquisition and will make further announcement to update the status of the Resumption Proposal as and when appropriate.

Continued Suspension of Trading

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 23 January 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Victory Group Limited

Chan Chun Choi

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 4 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Chun Choi, Mr. Chan Kingsley Chiu Yin, Ms. Lo So Wa Lucy, and as executive directors; Mr. Ip Ka Keung, Dr. Lam King Hang and Mr. Cheung Man Fu as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Victory Group Limited published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:37:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VICTORY GROUP LIMITED
04:38aVICTORY : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
03/17VICTORY : Change of Date of Board Meeting
PU
02/14VICTORY : Update on the Resumption Proposal
PU
2019VICTORY : Quarterly update on status of resumption
PU
2019VICTORY : Monthly return for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
2019VICTORY : Monthly return for the month ended 30 September 2019
PU
2019VICTORY : Monthly return for the month ended 31 August 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,42 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2019 -16,8 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2019 18,0 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 204 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,5x
EV / Sales 2019 526x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart VICTORY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Victory Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Choi Chan Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ka Keung Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
So Wa Lo Executive Director
King Hang Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Fu Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTORY GROUP LIMITED0.00%26
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-17.94%162 736
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.57%76 818
DAIMLER AG-20.88%47 335
BMW AG-23.15%41 896
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.81%41 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group