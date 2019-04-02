Next Decentrum to Launch a Global Fintech Program in Partnership With NCFA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its corporate vision to provide education, mentorship and technological support to emerging sunrise companies Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) today announced that its portfolio company Next Decentrum has partnered with The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) to launch a global educational program to provide access to a select group of Fintech leaders, successful entrepreneurs and global thinkers.



With more than $39B invested around the world in 2018 according to a report from CB Insights, the Fintech space continues to attract healthy investment and attention from seasoned investors. With an emerging multi-trillion dollar market, Victory Square is among those accelerators carrying a financial interest in the Fintech space, one which is seen by commentators and analysts as having significant upside in the years ahead.

(Source: https://www.cbinsights.com/research/briefing/fintech-trends-2019/ )

“Education has always been a core focus of the Victory Square vision and investment strategy, especially in the area of emerging technologies,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. “We are absolutely thrilled to see the important work of the team at Next Decentrum now reaching a global audience.”

An education technology start-up building education solutions, Next Decentrum helps professional teams learn at the speed of the new economy and harness the power of emerging technologies and decentralized innovation.

A portfolio company of Victory Square since 2018, Next Decentrum has launched several programs addressing emerging technologies and is currently working on CXO.ai, a dynamic technology platform empowering professionals to discover, learn and develop the next innovation using a cutting-edge education and training approaches.

“With the Global Fintech Program, we aim to help professionals around the world take part of the exciting opportunities in the Fintech space,” said Hussein Hallak, CEO of Next Decentrum, “The support from Victory Square will be instrumental in our move towards re-imagining education on a global scale, a key initiative as we plan for our next strategic move.”

The Global Fintech Program developed by Next Decentrum will allow professionals and executives to:

Learn the history and evolution of Fintech from the early years to the modern time and the current state of the Fintech industry and ecosystem.

Examine the factors behind the rise of Fintech and why it matters.

Explore the key building blocks and technology infrastructure of Fintech.

Learn how Fintechs practice value creation using innovative customer-centric business and revenue models.

Discover the key drivers of success for Fintechs by better understanding their customers and improving their experience.

Examine the key trends shaping the industry and the path forward.

The program is being officially launched as part of the 5th Annual Fintech and Financing Conference April 3-4, 2019, in Toronto, FFCON19: FEARLESS.

In addition to more than 50 speakers from Gowling WLG, Ethereum, BC Securities Commission, FrontFundr, Decentral, Alberta Securities Commission, Coinsquare, and KPMG, discussing the latest trends, innovation and thought leadership on Blockchain, Fintech, AI and Alternative Investing, FFCON19 also includes dragon's den style pitching, interactive sessions, lively panels, education workshops and prime networking time. There are still plenty of opportunities to get involved with the conference.

