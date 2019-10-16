Victrex : Additional Listing

Victrex plc (the 'Company')

Block Listing

Application has been made by the Company to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for block listings totalling 94,000 Ordinary shares of 1 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued Ordinary shares of the Company.

The block listing consists of 94,000 Ordinary shares to be issued under the Victrex plc 2015 Executive Share Option Plan.

It is expected that admission will commence at 8am on Monday 21 October 2019.

- Ends -

LEI number: 213800UYNPHAUNHPXL67