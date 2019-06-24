Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Victrex    VCT   GB0009292243

VICTREX

(VCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Victrex : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:20am EDT

24 June 2019

Victrex plc - Directorate change

Victrex announces retirement of Executive Director Tim Cooper

Victrex plc today announces that Tim Cooper, Executive Director, has notified the Board of his intention to retire from the Company with effect from 20 June 2020 after 10 successful years at Victrex. It has been agreed that he will step down from the Board and his executive role on 30th September 2019.

Tim joined Victrex in January 2010 as Managing Director of the Industrial division. As Executive Director, he has responsibility for the Industrial division and the Group's sales and operations functions.

Victrex has no current plans to directly replace Tim and his functional responsibilities will be assumed by the other Executive Directors. Martin Court, Executive Director, will now oversee the Group's market-based activities across its Industrial and Medical divisions as Chief Commercial Officer, effective from 1st October 2019, and there will be no change to the divisional financial reporting structure. Tim will support an appropriate handover and transition process.

Larry Pentz, Chairman of Victrex, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Tim for his service to Victrex and wish him well in his retirement. Over 10 years he has helped Victrex pioneer new markets and drive forward our commercial activities. Tim has made an extremely valuable contribution to Victrex, which keeps us well placed for the medium to long term.'

Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said: 'I would like to thank Tim for his support, insight and wise counsel since I joined as Chief Executive in 2017. We wish him well in his retirement, which is well deserved.'

Tim remains a non-executive director of Renold plc.

Notes:

All remuneration arrangements for Tim Cooper are in accordance with Victrex's Remuneration Policy. For the purposes of incentive awards the Remuneration Committee has determined Tim to be a good leaver. Details of the remuneration arrangements relating to Tim's retirement will be posted on Victrex's website in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.

Enquiries:

Victrex plc:

Andrew Hanson, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 1253 898121 / +44 (0) 7809 595831

About Victrex:

Victrex is an innovative world leader in high performance polymer solutions, focused on the strategic markets of automotive, aerospace, energy (including manufacturing & engineering), electronics and medical. Every day, millions of people use products and applications which contain our materials - from smartphones, aeroplanes and cars to oil and gas operations and medical devices. With over 40 years' experience, we develop world leading solutions in PEEK and PAEK based polymers, semi-finished and finished parts which shape future performance for our customers and our markets, and drive value for our shareholders. Find out more at www.victrexplc.comor follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @victrexir

Disclaimer

Victrex plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICTREX
02:20aVICTREX : Directorate Change
PU
06/06VICTREX : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/21VICTREX : New fitting for use in (ultra) high pressure liquid chromatography sys..
PU
05/20LOW & BONAR : CEO to leave after second profit warning in two months
RE
05/09VICTREX : TxV Aero Composites complies with AS9100 the highest quality
AQ
04/30OTC 2019 : The power of advancing polymers to parts
PU
04/01INNOVATION IN COMPOSITES : major breakthrough in time- and cost-efficient produc..
PU
03/14VICTREX : and Bond Pioneer 3D Printing for PAEK Parts with Maximized Performance
AQ
03/13VICTREX : and Bond pioneer 3D printing for PAEK parts with maximized performance
PU
03/12VICTREX : US FDA clears first foot and ankle implant made from PEEK-OPTIMA&trade..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 304 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Finance 2019 70,6 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 19,04
P/E ratio 2020 17,95
EV / Sales 2019 6,03x
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
Capitalization 1 905 M
Chart VICTREX
Duration : Period :
Victrex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTREX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jakob O. Sigurðsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence C. Pentz Chairman
Kenny Gilmour Operations Director
Richard Armitage Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Pamela J. Kirby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICTREX-3.67%2 196
ECOLAB INC.28.67%53 509
GIVAUDAN22.76%24 707
SIKA AG32.18%21 452
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING34.26%14 269
SYMRISE34.14%12 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About