Victrex : COVID-19 Statement for Customers

VICTREX PLC

VICTREX PLC

(VCT)
  Report
03/16 12:30:00 pm
1824.5 GBp   -0.73%
05:34pVICTREX : COVID-19 Statement for Customers
PU
02/06VICTREX : AGM and Q1 Interim Management Statement
PU
01/30VICTREX : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

STATEMENT ON VICTREX'S PROACTIVE ACTIONS REGARDING COVID-19:

Victrex plc is monitoring the latest advice from the World Health Organisation, governments and other authorities. Currently, there is no material impact on Victrex's global operations or ability to supply customers, but it remains too early to tell what any impact may be. We will keep customers updated if the situation changes.

The safety and well-being of all our employees is the highest priority. We established a COVID-19 committee at the start of 2020 and are taking appropriate precautions and being proactive in our approach, with a number of contingency plans already implemented.

These include implementing homeworking for global employees where their role is not business-critical in a production, laboratory or office environment to reduce any transmission risk and stepping up cleaning and hygiene regimes. Business continuity remains essential. In addition, our global technology centres in the USA, Japan, China and the UK remain open and able to offer technical support for our customers.

Our employees, including those customer-facing, remain contactable as normal by phone and email in home offices, ready to serve customers. We apologise for any inconvenience where we have had to replace face to face customer meetings with virtual meetings but managing with caution is the right approach at the current time. We have restricted all international and domestic or cross-border travel unless a business critical face-to-face meeting is required; we will adhere to customers' COVID-19 procedures in that event.

In our UK production facilities, these remain available to manufacture and shift team segregation is in force to minimize the risk of any transmission. Our raw material and sales stocks are appropriate at the current time. We do source some raw materials from China for our UK manufacturing facilities and these are functioning as normal at the current time. In certain global locations we are seeing slightly longer lead times for deliveries of our products to customers as would be expected, together with increased freight costs which will require discussion with customers, but no material impact for customers at this stage.

In summary:

  • There is no material impact in our supply chain currently but we are mindful of potential impacts and will keep customers updated if that changes
  • Our production (all polymer and monomer in the UK, other non-polymer production in the US) has not been impacted currently and is available
  • Our raw material stocks are appropriate at the current time
  • We have made contingencies to safeguard production and our supply chain by asking staff to work from home, or by segregating members of our operations and supply chain team accordingly
  • We will advise customers if this situation changes

Disclaimer

Victrex plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:27:51 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group