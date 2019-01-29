Victory Bancorp, Inc. Reports Annual Earnings Growth of 40% Over Prior Year

LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Highlights include an earnings increase of 40%, asset growth of $31 million and a $1.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity. Net income increased $545,000 to $1.9 million, or approximately 98 cents per common share. Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Our company once again demonstrated excellent growth in 2018, while maintaining strong credit quality and improved earnings. From the beginning, our relationship-based banking strategy has focused on building a better team of bankers, committed to serving the needs of our clients. This approach helped us deliver the best year in the company’s history.”

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.917 million, an increase of $545,000 compared to $1.372 million in 2017. Deposits grew to $223.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $189.2 million in 2017, an 18% increase. Net Loans increased 12% to $228.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $204.2 million in 2017, and total assets increased by $30.9 million to $251.7 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14% over 2017.

The company paid a cash dividend totaling 8 cents per share during 2018.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

As of December 31, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $251.5 million, total deposits of $223.9 million, and total equity of $22.4 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.





The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 Unaudited (numbers in thousands except share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,914 $ 3,276 Federal funds sold 212 0 Cash and cash equivalents 6,126 3,276 Securities available-for-sale 9,696 5,962 228,261 206,013 3,388 1,807 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,096 and $2,064 228,261 204,206 Premises and equipment, net 3,388 3,482 Restricted investment in bank stocks 715 706 Accrued interest receivable 810 647 ORE 93 99 BOLI 1,507 1,466 Other assets 1,060 883 Total assets $ 251,656 $ 220,727 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing 38,841 27,824 Interest-bearing 184,938 161,370 Total deposits 223,779 189,194 UnSecured borrowings 4,280 9,960 Subordinated Debt 4,941 4,933 Other liabilities 1,019 764 Total liabilities 234,019 204,851 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,158 14,158 Accumulated earnings/ (deficit) 1,564 -197 Accumulated other comprehensive income -35 -35 Total stockholders' equity 17,637 15,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 251,656 $ 220,727









The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (numbers in thousands) Unaudited For the year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,111 $ 10,567 Interest on investment securities 216 167 Other Interest Income 69 10 Total interest income 12,396 10,744 Interest Expense Deposits 2,073 1,271 Borrowings 617 685 Total interest expense 2,690 1,956 Net interest income 9,706 8,788 Provision for Loan Losses 293 452 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,413 8,336 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 191 174 Net gains on sales of loans 108 281 Other income 116 170 Total non-interest income 415 625 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,502 4,110 Occupancy and equipment 479 430 Legal and professional fees 427 360 Advertising and promotion 85 80 Loan expenses 115 97 Data processing costs 868 772 Supplies, printing and postage 110 79 Telephone 34 33 Entertainment 131 98 Mileage and tolls 34 34 Insurance 35 53 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 123 131 Dues and subscriptions 67 61 Shares tax 187 158 Other 195 191 Total non-interest expenses 7,392 6,687 Income before income taxes 2,436 2,274 Income Taxes (519 ) (902 ) Net income 1,917 1,372 Preferred Stock Dividends - 92 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 1,917 $ 1,280



