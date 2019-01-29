Victory Bancorp, Inc. Reports Annual Earnings Growth of 40% Over Prior Year
01/29/2019 | 09:33am EST
LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights include an earnings increase of 40%, asset growth of $31 million and a $1.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity. Net income increased $545,000 to $1.9 million, or approximately 98 cents per common share. Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Our company once again demonstrated excellent growth in 2018, while maintaining strong credit quality and improved earnings. From the beginning, our relationship-based banking strategy has focused on building a better team of bankers, committed to serving the needs of our clients. This approach helped us deliver the best year in the company’s history.”
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.917 million, an increase of $545,000 compared to $1.372 million in 2017. Deposits grew to $223.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $189.2 million in 2017, an 18% increase. Net Loans increased 12% to $228.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $204.2 million in 2017, and total assets increased by $30.9 million to $251.7 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14% over 2017.
The company paid a cash dividend totaling 8 cents per share during 2018.
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.
As of December 31, 2018 The Victory Bank had total assets of $251.5 million, total deposits of $223.9 million, and total equity of $22.4 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.
The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
Unaudited
(numbers in thousands except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
5,914
$
3,276
Federal funds sold
212
0
Cash and cash equivalents
6,126
3,276
Securities available-for-sale
9,696
5,962
228,261
206,013
3,388
1,807
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
of $2,096 and $2,064
228,261
204,206
Premises and equipment, net
3,388
3,482
Restricted investment in bank stocks
715
706
Accrued interest receivable
810
647
ORE
93
99
BOLI
1,507
1,466
Other assets
1,060
883
Total assets
$
251,656
$
220,727
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
38,841
27,824
Interest-bearing
184,938
161,370
Total deposits
223,779
189,194
UnSecured borrowings
4,280
9,960
Subordinated Debt
4,941
4,933
Other liabilities
1,019
764
Total liabilities
234,019
204,851
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares
1,950
1,950
Surplus
14,158
14,158
Accumulated earnings/ (deficit)
1,564
-197
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-35
-35
Total stockholders' equity
17,637
15,876
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
251,656
$
220,727
The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations (numbers in thousands)
Unaudited
For the year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
12,111
$
10,567
Interest on investment securities
216
167
Other Interest Income
69
10
Total interest income
12,396
10,744
Interest Expense
Deposits
2,073
1,271
Borrowings
617
685
Total interest expense
2,690
1,956
Net interest income
9,706
8,788
Provision for Loan Losses
293
452
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,413
8,336
Non-Interest Income
Service charges and activity fees
191
174
Net gains on sales of loans
108
281
Other income
116
170
Total non-interest income
415
625
Non-Interest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
4,502
4,110
Occupancy and equipment
479
430
Legal and professional fees
427
360
Advertising and promotion
85
80
Loan expenses
115
97
Data processing costs
868
772
Supplies, printing and postage
110
79
Telephone
34
33
Entertainment
131
98
Mileage and tolls
34
34
Insurance
35
53
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums
123
131
Dues and subscriptions
67
61
Shares tax
187
158
Other
195
191
Total non-interest expenses
7,392
6,687
Income before income taxes
2,436
2,274
Income Taxes
(519
)
(902
)
Net income
1,917
1,372
Preferred Stock Dividends
-
92
Net Income available to common stockholders
$
1,917
$
1,280
Contact: Joseph W. Major Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer