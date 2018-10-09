Victory Marine Holdings Launches New Corporate and Investor Relations Website

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings (OTC: VMHG ), Victory Marine Holdings Corp., a recreational marine provider, is pleased to announce that we have embarked upon a new and exciting initiative: We’re committed to improving how we communicate with our shareholders and boosting our brand awareness. To this end, we would like to share our new Investor Relations website https://victorymarineholdings.com/ .



We want to improve our investor transparency and market visibility, to this end we will be providing regular updates, like these, so that we can share a broader insight with you into what we are doing as a business. Make sure to sign up for our mailing list so we can keep you up to date on all our progress. https://victorymarineholdings.com/email-alerts/

About The Company

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/ For investor information, please visit https://victorymarineholdings.com/ . Be sure to like us on Facebook and to receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://victorymarineholdings.com/email-alerts/ .

