Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  VICY MARI    VMHG

VICY MARI (VMHG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Victory Marine Holdings Launches New Corporate and Investor Relations Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), Victory Marine Holdings Corp., a recreational marine provider, is pleased to announce that we have embarked upon a new and exciting initiative: We’re committed to improving how we communicate with our shareholders and boosting our brand awareness. To this end, we would like to share our new Investor Relations website https://victorymarineholdings.com/.

We want to improve our investor transparency and market visibility, to this end we will be providing regular updates, like these, so that we can share a broader insight with you into what we are doing as a business. Make sure to sign up for our mailing list so we can keep you up to date on all our progress. https://victorymarineholdings.com/email-alerts/

About The Company

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit  https://www.victoryyachts.com/  For investor information, please visit https://victorymarineholdings.com/. Be sure to like us on Facebook and to receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://victorymarineholdings.com/email-alerts/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact:

Victory Yacht Sales
www.VictoryYachts.com
(800) 317-2441

Investor Relations
Victory Marine Holdings
1 (800) 317-2441
investors@victorymarineholdings.com

Media Relations
Trendlogic PR
800.992.6299
contact@trendlogicpr.com

Logo for facebook.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICY MARI
02:32pVictory Marine Holdings Launches New Corporate and Investor Relations Website
GL
10/05VICY MARI : Victory Marine Holdings Announces Attendance at the International Bo..
AQ
10/04Victory Marine Holdings Announces Attendance at the International Boatbuilder..
GL
09/27VICY MARI : NetworkNewsBreaks – Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (VMHG) Adds ..
AQ
09/13VICY MARI : Victory Marine Holdings Announces Shareholder Update
AQ
08/02Excalibur Trailers USA, Corp, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of VMHG, Receives App..
GL
More news
Chart VICY MARI
Duration : Period :
VICY MARI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.