Vidrala, S.A.

VIDRALA, S.A.

(VID)
  Report  
News 
News

Vidrala S A : informs about conversations for the sale of its manufacturing activity in Belgium.

10/10/2019 | 02:16am EDT

TO THE SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

DISCLOSURE OF A RELEVANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Negotiations for the sale of the manufacturing activity in Belgium

Pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, and to article 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act, VIDRALA, S.A. (hereinafter, "Vidrala" or the "Company") releases the negotiations started with Saverglass S.A.S. (hereinafter, "Saverglass"), through their respective subsidiaries, for the potential sale by Vidrala to Saverglass of its glass containers manufacturing activity in Ghlin (Belgium), which is carried out through the companies MD Verre S.A. and Omega Immobilière et Financière S.A. Under such negotiations, the Parties have entered into an option agreement which could potentially conclude in the sale of the above mentioned companies.

The transaction would also include the formalization of a supply agreement by means of which Vidrala would acquire part of the production of such Belgian facility during a five- year term, so that Vidrala secures customer service while planned investment projects across the group are developed.

The transaction is expected to close in the next months, subject to the customary approvals in these type of transactions.

The final value of the transaction and the remaining financial conditions thereof shall be determined and released upon closing.

Llodio, October 10, 2019

Jose Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary to the Board of Directors

This document includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to,

  1. general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This document can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:15:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 000 M
EBIT 2019 170 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 333 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 1 978 M
Chart VIDRALA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vidrala, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIDRALA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 87,82  €
Last Close Price 76,40  €
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Non-Executive Chairman
Paulo Guerra Operations Director
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA, S.A.3.38%2 171
BALL CORPORATION57.18%23 708
BRAMBLES LIMITED8.37%11 581
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION23.02%9 172
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.50.73%8 245
APTARGROUP, INC.22.02%7 351
