Vidrala S A : informs about the sale of its manufacturing activity in Belgium.

TO THE SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

DISCLOSURE OF A RELEVANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Sale of the manufacturing activity in Belgium

Pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, and to article 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act, VIDRALA, S.A. (hereinafter, "Vidrala" or the "Company"), having the relevant conditions precedent for the transaction been satisfied, has closed on December 1, 2019 the sale of its glass containers manufacturing activity in Ghlin (Belgium) -which is carried out through the companies MD Verre S.A. and Omega Immobilière et Financière S.A.- to the French Saverglass ("Saverglass") group.

The price paid by Saverglass for the acquisition amounts to two euros. Additionally, and within the transaction consideration, Vidrala has retained the ownership of all finished products manufactured at the site until the closing date as well as some other valuable equipment such as moulds which are relevant for the operations at other sites within the Vidrala group.

The transaction also includes a supply agreement by means of which Vidrala will acquire part of the production of such Belgian facility during a five-year term, so that Vidrala secures customer service while planned investment projects to replace capacity across the group are developed.

The final impact of the transaction in the group consolidated financial results will be disclosed in detail at the full year financial statements. The impact is preliminarily estimated as a non- operational loss derived from the disposal of the mentioned assets of around 5 million euros.

The sale of the Belgian manufacturing activity is fully in line with Vidrala´s ongoing strategy to intensify the focus on strategic assets and to secure the most optimal capital allocation across the business. The divestment will enable the execution of selective investment projects that have been carefully defined in consistency with the Group's long term industrial view and with the firm aim of optimizing service to customers that are our raison d'être.

Llodio, December 1, 2019

Jose Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary to the Board of Directors

This document includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to,

general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This document can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).