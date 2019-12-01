Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Vidrala, S.A.    VID   ES0183746314

VIDRALA, S.A.

(VID)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vidrala S A : informs about the sale of its manufacturing activity in Belgium.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 03:48pm EST

TO THE SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

DISCLOSURE OF A RELEVANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Sale of the manufacturing activity in Belgium

Pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, and to article 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act, VIDRALA, S.A. (hereinafter, "Vidrala" or the "Company"), having the relevant conditions precedent for the transaction been satisfied, has closed on December 1, 2019 the sale of its glass containers manufacturing activity in Ghlin (Belgium) -which is carried out through the companies MD Verre S.A. and Omega Immobilière et Financière S.A.- to the French Saverglass ("Saverglass") group.

The price paid by Saverglass for the acquisition amounts to two euros. Additionally, and within the transaction consideration, Vidrala has retained the ownership of all finished products manufactured at the site until the closing date as well as some other valuable equipment such as moulds which are relevant for the operations at other sites within the Vidrala group.

The transaction also includes a supply agreement by means of which Vidrala will acquire part of the production of such Belgian facility during a five-year term, so that Vidrala secures customer service while planned investment projects to replace capacity across the group are developed.

The final impact of the transaction in the group consolidated financial results will be disclosed in detail at the full year financial statements. The impact is preliminarily estimated as a non- operational loss derived from the disposal of the mentioned assets of around 5 million euros.

The sale of the Belgian manufacturing activity is fully in line with Vidrala´s ongoing strategy to intensify the focus on strategic assets and to secure the most optimal capital allocation across the business. The divestment will enable the execution of selective investment projects that have been carefully defined in consistency with the Group's long term industrial view and with the firm aim of optimizing service to customers that are our raison d'être.

Llodio, December 1, 2019

Jose Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary to the Board of Directors

This document includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to,

  1. general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This document can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 20:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIDRALA, S.A.
03:48pVIDRALA S A : informs about the sale of its manufacturing activity in Belgium.
PU
11/25VIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back prog..
PU
11/22VIDRALA S A : and Acciona renew their sustainable electricity supply agreement
PU
11/04VIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back prog..
PU
10/28VIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back prog..
PU
10/28VIDRALA, S.A. : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 20 existing shares
FA
10/25VIDRALA S A : Business Performance Q3 2019
PU
10/25VIDRALA S A : Business performance Q3 2019
PU
10/21VIDRALA S A : submits information regarding the characteristics of the bonus sha..
PU
10/10VIDRALA S A : informs about conversations for the sale of its manufacturing acti..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 996 M
EBIT 2019 174 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 329 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 2 416 M
Chart VIDRALA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vidrala, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIDRALA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 85,14  €
Last Close Price 88,90  €
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Non-Executive Chairman
Paulo Guerra Operations Director
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA, S.A.26.31%2 662
BALL CORPORATION44.74%21 610
BRAMBLES LIMITED24.83%13 162
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION45.13%10 886
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.82.58%10 113
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.15.24%7 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group