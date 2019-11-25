Log in
Vidrala S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 18 and 22 November 2019.

0
11/25/2019 | 11:13am EST

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 18 and 22 November 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Weighted

venue

of shares

average price

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.373

86,195 €

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.792

87,366 €

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.184

88,281 €

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.322

87,841 €

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.859

88,859 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, November 25, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 18 and 22 November 2019.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

venue

of shares

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

597

86,000 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

75

85,800 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

75

85,700 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

223

85,400 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

50

85,200 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

625

85,600 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

375

85,500 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

85,900 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

325

86,500 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.065

86,600 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

86,700 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

160

87,000 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

178

86,900 €

Norbolsa

18/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

225

86,800 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

175

87,100 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.807

87,000 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

567

86,900 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

175

86,700 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

87,200 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

87,300 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

536

87,800 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

318

87,700 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

87,600 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

164

88,100 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

88,000 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

211

88,200 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

289

88,400 €

Norbolsa

19/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

88,300 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

734

88,000 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.250

88,200 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

400

87,800 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

87,900 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

88,900 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

88,800 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

250

88,700 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

89,000 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

450

88,600 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

450

88,300 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

88,100 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

88,500 €

Norbolsa

20/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

88,400 €

Norbolsa

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

venue

of shares

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

350

88,300 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

372

88,100 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

210

87,700 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

950

87,900 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

495

87,800 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

713

87,600 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

88,200 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

395

88,000 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

550

87,500 €

Norbolsa

21/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

87

87,400 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

161

88,400 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3

88,300 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

377

89,300 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

400

89,200 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

221

89,100 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

801

88,900 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

873

88,800 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

373

88,600 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

88,700 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

350

88,500 €

Norbolsa

22/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

550

89,000 €

Norbolsa

3

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 16:12:01 UTC



