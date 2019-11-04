Log in
VIDRALA, S.A.

(VID)
Vidrala S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 28 October and 1 November 2019.

11/04/2019

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 28 October and 1 November 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Weighted

venue

of shares

average price

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.240

79,552 €

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.273

79,478 €

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.464

78,737 €

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.688

78,035 €

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.840

77,996 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, November 4, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 28 October and 1 November 2019.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

venue

of shares

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

92

77,700 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

90

77,800 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

94

78,700 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

84

79,600 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

203

79,400 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

116

79,500 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

363

79,700 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,300 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,200 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

145

79,000 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

900

79,900 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

80,000 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

61

80,100 €

Norbolsa

28/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

692

79,800 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

73

80,000 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,800 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

721

79,700 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

515

79,200 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

400

79,100 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

139

79,900 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

345

79,500 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

173

79,300 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

79,000 €

Norbolsa

29/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

557

79,600 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

164

79,600 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

120

79,300 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,200 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

29

79,500 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,100 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

582

79,000 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

425

78,900 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

144

78,800 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

78,700 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

78,600 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

250

78,500 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

78,400 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

78,300 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

250

78,100 €

Norbolsa

30/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

78,200 €

Norbolsa

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

venue

of shares

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

191

78,500 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

446

78,000 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.300

77,900 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

290

78,100 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

239

77,700 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

45

77,500 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

317

77,600 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10

77,400 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

60

78,200 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

290

78,400 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

275

78,600 €

Norbolsa

31/10/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

225

78,300 €

Norbolsa

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

540

78,200 €

Norbolsa

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

600

78,100 €

Norbolsa

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.097

78,000 €

Norbolsa

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

989

77,900 €

Norbolsa

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

73

78,300 €

Norbolsa

01/11/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

541

77,800 €

Norbolsa

3

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 18:54:07 UTC
