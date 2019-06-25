VIDRALA : announces the payment of a complementary cash dividend from 2018 results.

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Distribution of a complementary cash dividend from 2018 results

Following article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse, article 228 of the Royal Legislative Decree Law 4/2015, dated October 23, on the Securities Market and applicable legislation, VIDRALA, S.A. ("Vidrala" or the "Company") reports that, according to the resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on May 28, next July 12, 2019 a complementary cash dividend from 2018 results of a gross amount of EUR cents 29.17 will be paid. Tax withholding shall be made as required by applicable legislation.

Ex Dividend Date: July 10, 2019 Payment Date: July 12, 2019 Shares: VIDRALA, S.A. ISIN code: ES0183746314 Gross amount per share: EUR 0.2917

The payment of this dividend will be executed on July 12, 2019 through the systems established by the Spanish entity in charge of registration, clearing and settlement of securities (Iberclear) by bank BBVA, SA.

Overall, cash payments to be received by the shareholders of Vidrala during 2019, including the Annual General Meeting attendance bonus, will amount to EUR 1.0981 per share. This represents a 15% increase compared with the amount distributed the previous year, considering the effect of the new shares assigned free of charge after the bonus share issue completed in December 2018. This increase is consistent with the dividend policy defined in Vidrala, focused on the long term stability of dividends with the aim of achieving a sustained growth in the annual remuneration when consistent with the business performance.

Llodio, June 25, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary to the Board of Directors