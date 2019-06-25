Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Vidrala SA    VID   ES0183746314

VIDRALA SA

(VID)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VIDRALA : announces the payment of a complementary cash dividend from 2018 results.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:31am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Distribution of a complementary cash dividend from 2018 results

Following article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse, article 228 of the Royal Legislative Decree Law 4/2015, dated October 23, on the Securities Market and applicable legislation, VIDRALA, S.A. ("Vidrala" or the "Company") reports that, according to the resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on May 28, next July 12, 2019 a complementary cash dividend from 2018 results of a gross amount of EUR cents 29.17 will be paid. Tax withholding shall be made as required by applicable legislation.

Ex Dividend Date:

July 10, 2019

Payment Date:

July 12, 2019

Shares:

VIDRALA, S.A.

ISIN code:

ES0183746314

Gross amount per share:

EUR 0.2917

The payment of this dividend will be executed on July 12, 2019 through the systems established by the Spanish entity in charge of registration, clearing and settlement of securities (Iberclear) by bank BBVA, SA.

Overall, cash payments to be received by the shareholders of Vidrala during 2019, including the Annual General Meeting attendance bonus, will amount to EUR 1.0981 per share. This represents a 15% increase compared with the amount distributed the previous year, considering the effect of the new shares assigned free of charge after the bonus share issue completed in December 2018. This increase is consistent with the dividend policy defined in Vidrala, focused on the long term stability of dividends with the aim of achieving a sustained growth in the annual remuneration when consistent with the business performance.

Llodio, June 25, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 14:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIDRALA SA
10:31aVIDRALA : announces the payment of a complementary cash dividend from 2018 resul..
PU
06/24VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programm..
PU
06/21VIDRALA : reinforces its commitment for sustainability
PU
06/21VIDRALA : has entered into a novation agreement of its syndicated facility, by a..
PU
06/03VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programm..
PU
05/28VIDRALA : publishes corporate presentation including an update of the business o..
PU
05/28VIDRALA : remite presentación corporativa incluyendo una actualización de las pr..
PU
05/27VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programm..
PU
05/13VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programm..
PU
04/23VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programm..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 994 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 129 M
Debt 2019 328 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 15,95
P/E ratio 2020 15,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 2 109 M
Chart VIDRALA SA
Duration : Period :
Vidrala SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIDRALA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 87,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Chairman
Paulo Guerra Operations Director
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA SA9.61%2 437
BALL CORPORATION46.11%20 771
BRAMBLES LIMITED26.80%13 366
AMCOR19.09%12 953
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION24.76%8 930
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.27.47%8 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About