VIDRALA SA    VID   ES0183746314

VIDRALA SA

(VID)
My previous session
VIDRALA : reports a presentation including additional information about FY 2018 results published today.

0
03/06/2019 | 06:37am EST

FY 2018

RESULTS

27TH JANUARY 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties.

The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This presentation can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million

275

+22.5%

YoY

225

175

125

75

2017 reported

9M 2017 Santos Barosa

2017 like-for-likeOrganicFX

2018

5

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 979 M
EBIT 2019 163 M
Net income 2019 128 M
Debt 2019 324 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 16,94
P/E ratio 2020 16,09
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 2 182 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Chairman
Paulo Guerra Operations Director
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA SA13.40%2 465
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC18.33%3 063
ZIGNAGO VETRO SPA11.18%946
VETROPACK HOLDING SA8.46%498
ANADOLU CAM SANAYII A.S.--.--%453
SOTUVER11.28%88
