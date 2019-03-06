VIDRALA : reports financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Find attached the press release.

VIDRALA, S.A.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE 2018

ACCUMULATED FIGURES

Full Year 2018

Full Year 2017

Reported changeChange on a like-for-like and constant currency basis

Sales (EUR million)

955.4

822.7 +16.1% +3.8%

EBITDA (EUR million)

239.4

195.4 +22.5% +7.9%

Earnings per share (EUR)

4.47

3.43 +30.0%

Debt / EBITDA (multiple)

1.7x

2.2x -0.5x

Important: In order to improve comparability, 2017 earnings per share has been adjusted for the effect of the bonus share issue carried out in December 2018.

Sales in the year 2018 amounted to EUR 955.4 million, showing an organic growth of 3.8%.

Operating profit, EBITDA, amounted to EUR 239.4 million representing an operating margin of 25.1%.

Earnings per share rose 30% over the same period last year, to EUR 4.47 per share.

Debt at year end stood at EUR 411.1 million, equivalent to 1.7 times last twelve months EBITDA.

Introduction

Vidrala is a consumer packaging company. We make glass containers for food and beverages products and offer a wide range of packaging services that include logistic solutions and beverages filling activities. Our industrial knowledge, growing geographical presence, glass manufacturing expertise, level of service and understanding of customers' processes make us a business partner for many of the main food and beverages brands. Our products and our services contribute to maintain our customers' reputation and values and play a role in their strategies, helping to develop their consumers' brand experiences.

A world for a new consumer

Packaging is an essential part of modern day living. It protects and preserves, contributes to a sustainable economy helping reduce wastes and enables efficient distribution of products. The lifestyles we experience today in our daily consumption habits are founded, in part, in the availability of a sustainable packaging supply chain.

The global food and beverages market is large and growing. The use of primary packaging for these products increases proportionally. According to market researches, in 2018 the global packaging market for food and beverages grew by 3%. Population, gross domestic products and urbanisation rates remain the key factors for long term growth, while some additional drivers are reshaping the use of packaging nowadays. These drivers refer, mainly, to evolving demographics, changing consumer trends and the increasing importance of sustainability.

Demographics and modern lifestyles

As geographies progress, urbanisation grows and middle classes evolve worldwide, demand for packaging rises. The retail industry requires more packaging to solve distances between producers and consumers, provide preservation, protect the product and secure longer shelf-lives. Simultaneously, in developed regions like Europe, the rise of big cities and the growth of smaller households, creates demand for more units of products, in individual containers. The modern consumer, living in urban areas, is refocusing its behaviour and preferences towards quality, health, convenience, premiumisation and on-the-go purchasing. New distribution channels, as online sales, are simply accelerating the process. Quality products are well informed, easily accessible and rapidly supplied without time wastes, in convenient packs. Equally, ageing populations are nothing but fueling demand for healthy and easy to use packaging with a traditional look and feel.

CONSUMER PACKAGING DEMAND DRIVERS

RISING MIDDLE CLASSES

GROWING, AGING AND MORE URBAN POPULATIONS

INCREASING NUMBER OF SMALLER HOUSEHOLDS IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES

MODERN LIFESTYLES AND SEARCH FOR CONVENIENCE, QUALITY AND PREMIUM EXPERIENCES

GROWING IMPORTANCE OF SUSTAINABILITY

E-COMMERCE

Packaging for a sustainable society

Globally, new regulations are progressively driving transition to a sustainable, resource efficient and competitive economy. Beyond these legal frameworks, consumers are becoming more aware, increasingly demanding sustainable packaging solutions and sustainability across the complete supply chain. Unavoidably, environmental concerns in materials like plastic packaging are growing in relevance. Therefore, brand owners and packagers are developing initiatives to improve their packaging footprint and a relevant amount on global brands in both food, beverages and other consumer related industries are publishing strategic plans based on sustainable packaging systems. The majority of these policies are being materialised in specific targets for using packaging that is made from recycled materials.

Glass for the future

Under this changing consumer world, glass arises as the optimal packaging choice. Glass secures the highest protection and the most optimal preservation enabling efficient distribution of products that require to be consumed in optimal conditions. Glass packaging is safe, healthy and inert. Glass is appealing and helps brand owners to connect with end consumers, identifying and promoting their goods, acting as a marketing tool and an iconic representation of the product inside. More important, glass can be recycled forever. It´s the ultimate sustainable packaging. Surveys across the developed world show that consumers and packagers increasingly prefer glass as the packaging material of choice.

Our market

Sources: FEVE and internal estimations. Figures include domestic demand for glass containers in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Benelux.

This organic growth was supported by broadly stable consumption rates across the different regions, consumers and packers dynamics that are favourable to glass versus alternative materials and growing imports of bulks that create glass bottling demand in the United Kingdom.

Vidrala's business structure met the challenge of this demand context. On the basis of a firm focus on customer service, we have progressed in our strategic vision to become a glass packaging supplier of reference, whose mission is to consolidate long-term and sustainable commercial relationships with customers that are our main value.