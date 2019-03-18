VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 11 and 15 March 2019.

Log in
VIDRALA SA    VID   ES0183746314

03/18/2019

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 11 and 15 March 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of shares

Weighted average price

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.180

80,785 €

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.326

80,654 €

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.270

79,977 €

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.867

79,796 €

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.867

79,530 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, March 18, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 11 and 15 March 2019.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of shares

Price

Broker

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

81,000 €

Norbolsa

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

30

81,200 €

Norbolsa

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

80,900 €

Norbolsa

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

794

80,800 €

Norbolsa

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

565

80,700 €

Norbolsa

11/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

291

80,600 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

246

81,000 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

285

80,900 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

176

80,800 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

320

80,700 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

449

80,600 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

550

80,500 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

80,400 €

Norbolsa

12/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

80,300 €

Norbolsa

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

307

80,100 €

Norbolsa

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

950

80,000 €

Norbolsa

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

520

79,900 €

Norbolsa

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,800 €

Norbolsa

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,700 €

Norbolsa

13/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

193

80,200 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

225

80,200 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

80,100 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

80,000 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,900 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

500

79,800 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

274

79,700 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

168

79,600 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

165

79,500 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,400 €

Norbolsa

14/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

35

79,300 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

369

80,100 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

425

80,000 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,900 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

79,800 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

123

79,700 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

264

79,600 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

230

79,500 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

136

79,200 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

79,400 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

370

79,300 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,100 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,000 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

78,900 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4

78,800 €

Norbolsa

15/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

196

78,500 €

Norbolsa

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 09:54:09 UTC
