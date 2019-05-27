VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 20 and 24 May 2019.

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 20 and 24 May 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date Security Transaction Trading Number Weighted venue of shares average price 20/05/2019 VID.MC Purchase XMAD 1.176 81,415 € 21/05/2019 VID.MC Purchase XMAD 1.325 81,271 € 23/05/2019 VID.MC Purchase XMAD 200 81,500 € 24/05/2019 VID.MC Purchase XMAD 49 81,500 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, May 27, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1