VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 20 and 24 May 2019.

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)
SIGNIFICANT EVENT
VIDRALA, S.A.
Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock
Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 20 and 24 May 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.
|
Date
|
Security
|
Transaction
|
Trading
|
Number
|
Weighted
|
venue
|
of shares
|
average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
1.176
|
81,415 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
1.325
|
81,271 €
|
23/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
200
|
81,500 €
|
24/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
49
|
81,500 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.
Llodio, May 27, 2019
José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal
Secretary of the Board of Directors
1
ANNEX
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 20 and 24 May 2019.
|
Date
|
Security
|
Transaction
|
Trading
|
Number
|
Price
|
Broker
|
venue
|
of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
526
|
81,500 €
|
Norbolsa
|
20/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
300
|
81,400 €
|
Norbolsa
|
20/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
350
|
81,300 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
110
|
81,500 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
644
|
81,400 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
100
|
81,300 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
100
|
81,200 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
100
|
81,100 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
156
|
81,000 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
100
|
80,900 €
|
Norbolsa
|
21/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
15
|
80,800 €
|
Norbolsa
|
23/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
200
|
81,500 €
|
Norbolsa
|
24/05/2019
|
VID.MC
|
Purchase
|
XMAD
|
49
|
81,500 €
|
Norbolsa
2
Disclaimer
Vidrala SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 11:03:05 UTC