VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 27 and 31 May 2019.

06/03/2019 | 05:29am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 27 and 31 May 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Weighted

venue

of shares

average price

29/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.121

81,000 €

30/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

147

80,988 €

31/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

37

80,859 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, June 3, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 27 and 31 May 2019.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

venue

of shares

29/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.121

81,000 €

Norbolsa

30/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6

80,700 €

Norbolsa

30/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

141

81,000 €

Norbolsa

31/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

26

80,800 €

Norbolsa

31/05/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

11

81,000 €

Norbolsa

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:28:04 UTC
