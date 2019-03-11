VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 4 and 8 March 2019.
TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)
SIGNIFICANT EVENT
VIDRALA, S.A.
Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock
Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations-and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme-VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 4 and 8 March 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the GeneralShareholders' Meeting.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Number of shares
Weighted average price
04/03/2019
VID.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.792
83,876 €
05/03/2019
VID.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3.150
83,756 €
06/03/2019
VID.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.743
83,210 €
07/03/2019
VID.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2.009
82,721 €
08/03/2019
VID.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1.650
82,334 €
Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.
Llodio, March 11, 2019
José Ramón Berecíbar MutiozábalSecretary of the Board of Directors
ANNEX
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 4 and 8 March 2019.