VIDRALA : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 4 and 8 March 2019.

0
03/11/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 4 and 8 March 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of shares

Weighted average price

04/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.792

83,876 €

05/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.150

83,756 €

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.743

83,210 €

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.009

82,721 €

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.650

82,334 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, March 11, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 4 and 8 March 2019.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of shares

Price

Broker

04/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.048

83,800 €

Norbolsa

04/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

668

84,000 €

Norbolsa

04/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

936

83,900 €

Norbolsa

04/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

23

83,600 €

Norbolsa

04/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

117

83,700 €

Norbolsa

05/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

84,000 €

Norbolsa

05/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

600

83,800 €

Norbolsa

05/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

400

83,900 €

Norbolsa

05/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.300

83,700 €

Norbolsa

05/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

550

83,600 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

578

83,600 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

256

83,300 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

244

83,800 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

650

83,500 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

83,100 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

83,000 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

415

82,500 €

Norbolsa

06/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

250

82,300 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

83,100 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

509

83,000 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

850

82,700 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

82,400 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

82,200 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

82,000 €

Norbolsa

07/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

82,900 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

93

83,400 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

157

83,500 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

83,100 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

82,500 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

82,100 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

384

82,000 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

500

81,900 €

Norbolsa

08/03/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

66

81,700 €

Norbolsa

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:54:06 UTC



