Vidrala : Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock VIDRALA reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 11 and 17 January 2019.

01/18/2019 | 12:24pm EST

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

VIDRALA, S.A.

Buy-back programmes, stabilisation and treasury stock

Pursuant to article 228 of the Spanish Stock Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations -and as a continuation of the significant event published on December 20, 2018 (registration number 273.028) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme- VIDRALA, S.A. ("VIDRALA" or the "Company") hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 11 and 17 January 2019 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of shares

Weighted average price

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.385

77,786 €

14/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.226

77,398 €

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.431

77,390 €

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.266

77,947 €

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.477

78,099 €

Detailed information of the transactions carried-out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Llodio, January 18, 2019

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 11 and 17 January 2019.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of shares

Price

Broker

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

50

77,500 €

Norbolsa

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

440

77,700 €

Norbolsa

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

235

78,000 €

Norbolsa

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

195

77,600 €

Norbolsa

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

152

77,800 €

Norbolsa

11/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

313

77,900 €

Norbolsa

14/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

697

77,300 €

Norbolsa

14/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

400

77,600 €

Norbolsa

14/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

98

77,400 €

Norbolsa

14/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

31

77,000 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

183

77,500 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

65

77,900 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

87

78,000 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

50

77,800 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

102

77,700 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

410

77,600 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

77,400 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

77,200 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

76,000 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

77,000 €

Norbolsa

15/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

84

76,800 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

116

77,500 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

77,300 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

78,300 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

454

78,500 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

78,200 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

299

78,000 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

397

77,800 €

Norbolsa

16/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

77,700 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

187

79,400 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

35

79,500 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,200 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

79,000 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

78,800 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

150

78,500 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

300

78,000 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

450

77,500 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

210

77,800 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

395

77,600 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

77,300 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

100

77,700 €

Norbolsa

17/01/2019

VID.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

78,200 €

Norbolsa

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:23:05 UTC
