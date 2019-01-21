Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/21 04:33:38 am
78.85 EUR   +1.48%
Vidrala : Information on P&L VIDRALA reports a presentation including additional information about H1 2018 results published today.

0
01/21/2019 | 03:59am EST

H1 2018

23RD JULY 2018

RESULTS

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties.

The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This presentation can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

3

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million

550

+20.0%

YoY

500

450

400

350

300

250

H1 2017 reported

Santos Barosa H1 2017

H1 2017 like-for-likeOrganicFXH1 2018

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million

130

+24.1%

YoY

115

100

85

70

H1 2017 reported

Santos Barosa H1 2017

H1 2017 like-for-likeOrganic

FX

H1 2018

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 08:58:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 948 M
EBIT 2018 147 M
Net income 2018 112 M
Debt 2018 416 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 17,84
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 2 023 M
Chart VIDRALA SA
Duration : Period :
Vidrala SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIDRALA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 82,8 €
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Chairman
Paulo Guerra Operations Director
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA SA5.14%2 298
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC13.05%3 093
ZIGNAGO VETRO SPA6.24%903
VETROPACK HOLDING SA5.47%469
ANADOLU CAM SANAYII A.S.--.--%384
SOTUVER14.96%90
