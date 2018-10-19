Vidrala : Information on P&L VIDRALA reports financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Find attached the press release.

Log in
VIDRALA reports financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

10/19/2018 | 12:08am CEST

VIDRALA, S.A.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE H1 2018

MAIN FIGURES (SIX MONTHS ENDED)

June 2018

June 2017

ChangeChange on a like-for-like and constant currency basis

Sales (EUR million)

480.6

400.5 +20.0% +3.4%EBITDA (EUR million)

119.2

96.0 +24.1% +5.9%

Earnings per share (EUR)

2.23

1.83 +22.2%

Debt / EBITDA pro forma

2.1x

1.6x +0.5x

Sales during the first six months 2018 amounted to EUR 480.6 million, showing an organic growth of 3.4% on a like-for-like and constant currency basis.

Operating profit, EBITDA, was EUR 119.2 million representing an operating margin of 24.8%.

Earnings reached EUR 2.23 per share, an increase of 22% over the previous year.

Earnings performance

Sales

Sales reported by Vidrala during the first six months 2018 amounted to EUR 480.6 million, an increase of 20.0% over the previous year.

The figures reflect the contribution of the Santos Barosa, whose results are consolidated as of October 1, 2017. On a constant currency and like-for-like basis, sales reflected an organic growth of 3.4%. See below detailed variations.

SALES

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million

550

500

450

400 400.5

350

300

250

H1 2017 reported

Santos Barosa H1 2017

H1 2017 like-for-likeOrganic

FX

H1 2018

Operating results

Operating profit -EBITDA- obtained in the first six months 2018 reached EUR 119.2 million, an increase of 24.1% over the figure reported last year. Organic growth, on a like-for-like and constant currency basis, was 5.9%.

Over sales, EBITDA margin stood at 24.8%.

EBITDA

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million

130

115

100

85

70

H1 2017 reported

Santos Barosa H1 2017

H1 2017 like-for-likeOrganic

OPERATING MARGINS EBITDA YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE As percentage of sales

26%

FX

25%

24%

23% 22%

21%

20%

H1 2017 reported

H1 2018

H1 2018

Results and financial position

Net profit in the first half 2018 amounted to EUR 55.2 million. As a result, earnings reached EUR 2.23 per share, an increase of 22.2% over the previous year.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

YEAR OVER YEAR EVOLUTION SINCE 2016

EUR per share

3

2

1

0

6 months 2015

6 months 2016

6 months 2017

6 months 2018

Net debt at June 30, 2018 stood at EUR 477.8 million, reflecting a leverage ratio of 2.1 times last twelve months pro forma EBITDA.

DEBT

YEAR OVER YEAR EVOLUTION SINCE 2015

Debt in EUR million and times EBITDA

700 600 500 400 300 200 100

2.9x

474

478

370

299

0

3,0x

2,5x

2,0x

1,5x

Santos Barosa acquisition EUR 252.7 million (EV)

1,0x

0,5x

0,0x

jun-15

jun-16

jun-17

jun-18

Business outlook

Consumption of products packed in glass progresses at the pace of sociodemographics, the development of modern lifestyles and the growing preference of consumers and packers towards glass versus alternative packaging materials.

In this context, demand in our areas of activity remains stable, showing sustained signs of growth that are consistent with the regional economic frameworks and the above mentioned consumption patterns.

Under this situation, management priorities inside Vidrala will remain focused on internal actions aimed at improving customer service, investing in our industrial facilities with forward-looking ambition, materializing the synergies expected from the recent acquisition and, as a result, reinforcing operating margins. Consequently, it is expected to consolidate the growth rate in earnings for the full year 2018.

In any case, the long-term strategic guidelines will remain intact. This means managing the balance between customer focus, cost competitiveness, cash generation and efficient capital structures, as key guarantees for our business future.

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
