Vidrala : Information on P&L VIDRALA reports financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Find attached the press release.

VIDRALA, S.A.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE H1 2018
MAIN FIGURES (SIX MONTHS ENDED)
June 2018
June 2017
ChangeChange on a like-for-like and constant currency basis
Sales (EUR million)
480.6
400.5 +20.0% +3.4%EBITDA (EUR million)
119.2
96.0 +24.1% +5.9%
Earnings per share (EUR)
2.23
1.83 +22.2%
Debt / EBITDA pro forma
2.1x
1.6x +0.5x
Sales during the first six months 2018 amounted to EUR 480.6 million, showing an organic growth of 3.4% on a like-for-like and constant currency basis.
Operating profit, EBITDA, was EUR 119.2 million representing an operating margin of 24.8%.
Earnings reached EUR 2.23 per share, an increase of 22% over the previous year.
Earnings performance
Sales
Sales reported by Vidrala during the first six months 2018 amounted to EUR 480.6 million, an increase of 20.0% over the previous year.
The figures reflect the contribution of the Santos Barosa, whose results are consolidated as of October 1, 2017. On a constant currency and like-for-like basis, sales reflected an organic growth of 3.4%. See below detailed variations.
SALES
YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million
550
500
450
400 400.5
350
300
250
Santos Barosa H1 2017
H1 2017 like-for-likeOrganic
FX
H1 2018
Operating results
Operating profit -EBITDA- obtained in the first six months 2018 reached EUR 119.2 million, an increase of 24.1% over the figure reported last year. Organic growth, on a like-for-like and constant currency basis, was 5.9%.
Over sales, EBITDA margin stood at 24.8%.
EBITDA
YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE EUR million
130
115
100
85
70
Santos Barosa H1 2017
H1 2017 like-for-likeOrganic
OPERATING MARGINS EBITDA YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE As percentage of sales
26%
FX
25%
24%
23% 22%
21%
20%
H1 2018
H1 2018
Results and financial position
Net profit in the first half 2018 amounted to EUR 55.2 million. As a result, earnings reached EUR 2.23 per share, an increase of 22.2% over the previous year.
EARNINGS PER SHARE
YEAR OVER YEAR EVOLUTION SINCE 2016
EUR per share
3
2
1
0
6 months 2016
6 months 2017
6 months 2018
Net debt at June 30, 2018 stood at EUR 477.8 million, reflecting a leverage ratio of 2.1 times last twelve months pro forma EBITDA.
DEBT
YEAR OVER YEAR EVOLUTION SINCE 2015
Debt in EUR million and times EBITDA
700 600 500 400 300 200 100
2.9x
0
3,0x
2,5x
2,0x
1,5x
Santos Barosa acquisition EUR 252.7 million (EV)
1,0x
0,5x
0,0x
jun-15
jun-16
jun-17
jun-18
Business outlook
Consumption of products packed in glass progresses at the pace of sociodemographics, the development of modern lifestyles and the growing preference of consumers and packers towards glass versus alternative packaging materials.
In this context, demand in our areas of activity remains stable, showing sustained signs of growth that are consistent with the regional economic frameworks and the above mentioned consumption patterns.
Under this situation, management priorities inside Vidrala will remain focused on internal actions aimed at improving customer service, investing in our industrial facilities with forward-looking ambition, materializing the synergies expected from the recent acquisition and, as a result, reinforcing operating margins. Consequently, it is expected to consolidate the growth rate in earnings for the full year 2018.
In any case, the long-term strategic guidelines will remain intact. This means managing the balance between customer focus, cost competitiveness, cash generation and efficient capital structures, as key guarantees for our business future.