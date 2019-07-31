Log in
VIENNA INSURANCE : A+ with stable outlook – Standard & Poor's confirms excellent rating for VIG

07/31/2019 | 04:25am EDT

VIG continues to be the best-rated company listed in the ATX

On 30 July 2019, the international rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) again confirmed its rating for Vienna Insurance Group of A+ with stable outlook in a press release.

Business risk profile: strong
S&P based its positive assessment on the company's broad-based product portfolio and sound premium diversification at Group companies, and its market leadership in Austria and CEE. The multi-brand strategy, multi-channel distribution and the broad geographical and business line diversity played a role in the rating. In comparison with market peers, S&P highlighted VIG's consistently positive operating performance.

Financial risk profile: very strong
S&P confirmed that Vienna Insurance Group has a 'comfortable capital buffer' at the AAA level. The rating agency expects this position to remain unchanged. S&P also emphasised VIG's strong capital adequacy with a very robust regulatory solvency ratio of 239 percent.

The stable outlook is based on the insurance group's leading market position in Austria and most CEE markets as well as expectations that earnings, considering organic and external growth as well as dividend payments, will continue to support the company's very strong capital adequacy.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:24:04 UTC
