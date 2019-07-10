Log in
VIENNA INSURANCE : Elisabeth Stadler receives Grand Decoration of Honour in Silver for Services to the Republic of Austria

07/10/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Elisabeth Stadler, CEO and chairwoman of the listed Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), was awarded the Grand Decoration of Honour in Silver for Services to the Republic of Austria, under a resolution adopted by the country's President on 23 April 2019. The award was presented on 9 July 2019 by the Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs, Elisabeth Udolf-Strobl.

The high-level award comes as recognition of the insurance expert's services to the sector and her academic contributions to the industry, as well as her outstanding management record that has raised Austria's profile as a business location. The award also reflects Stadler's standing as a role model for ambitious young women - she is one of only a few women to hold a senior management post at an Austrian company.

'I am delighted at this outstanding tribute to Elisabeth Stadler's decades-long commitment to the insurance industry and the positive economic effects this has generated for our country. We have worked together for many years, and I have the highest regard for her structured approach and unswerving commitment to reaching targets. She demonstrates this every day in her highly successful management of the largest insurance group in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe,' explains Günter Geyer, Chairman of the Vienna Insurance Group Supervisory Board.

Born in 1961, Elisabeth Stadler began her career in insurance straight after finishing her degree in actuarial science. She has been working in the industry for the past 35 years, and has been at the helm of the Vienna Insurance Group since January 2016. In addition to her business and academic posts, Elisabeth Stadler is a member of the supervisory boards of various VIG Group companies, and also sits on the OMV and voestalpine supervisory boards.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 07:22:05 UTC
