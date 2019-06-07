VIENNA INSURANCE : Romanian Group company OMNIASIG combines healthy lifestyle with environmental protection

Outstanding dedication rewarded with Silver 'Günter Geyer Award for Social Conscience'

VIG's Romanian Group company OMNIASIG has consolidated and significantly intensified its social, environmental and community commitment with a new CSR strategy. Employee involvement is a key element of the strategy. At a ceremony held in Bucharest on 6 June 2019 OMNIASIG, received the Silver 'Günter Geyer Award for Social Conscience' in recognition of its efforts.

The implementation of the new CSR strategy includes a range of different projects and activities. 'OMNIASIG for Omu' is designed to promote hiking as part of a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness of environmental protection. On their Social Active Day 2018, around 90 OMNIASIG employees and four members of the company's managing board repaired a 17km hiking trail to the Omu Peak in Romania's Bucegi Mountains, a popular destination for day trips. Social Active Day is a Group-wide initiative in which all employees can devote a working day to supporting a social project. To improve safety along the hiking paths, OMNIASIG employees installed ropes and ladders at tricky points and steep sections, replaced damaged steps, and mended signposts and information boards. The company also won an award in the Best Workforce Involvement category at the Safety Awards Gala.

In addition, the company once again took part in a Red Cross Romania campaign to help children and young people who are at risk of poverty, participated in a tree-planting initiative in the Baiu Mountains and bought books for schools. OMNIASIG is also lending its support to a programme aimed at enhancing financial education. The programme was launched by the Romanian tax authority and the country's education ministry. As part of the initiative, 12 OMNIASIG employees gave lessons on insurance, pensions and capital markets to four school classes for a full academic year in their free time. OMNIASIG is a partner in a nationwide programme to promote financial education in schools.

At a ceremony staged in Bucharest, VIG Managing Board member and Country Manager for Romania Franz Fuchs praised the company's commitment: 'Social engagement is a long-standing and valuable tradition at the Vienna Insurance Group and its Group companies. It is one of the Group's leading priorities and an integral part of everything we do. I'm delighted to present OMNIASIG with the 2018 Silver 'Günter Geyer Award', and I would like to thank the company's employees for their outstanding support.'

Günter Geyer Award for Social Conscience

Launched in 2012, the 'Günter Geyer Award for Social Conscience' shines the spotlight on Group companies' commitment to supporting social causes. Named after the Chairman of the Wiener Städtische Versicherungsverein Managing Board, the prize is awarded annually to three VIG Group companies, which have provided outstanding service to the community through their social activities or those of their employees.

Photo description

Photo 1: Mihai Tecau (CEO OMNIASIG), Franz Fuchs (Member of the VIG Managing Board)

Photo 2: Mihai Tecau (CEO OMNIASIG), Franz Fuchs (Member of the VIG Managing Board) and Barbara Grötschnig (Head of Group Sponsoring)

Photo 3: OMNIASIG-employee on Omu hiking trail