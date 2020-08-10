Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Vienna Insurance Group AG    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vienna Insurance : EANS-Adhoc VIG Group adjusts goodwill for Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia by a total of around EUR 120 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:44am EDT

Publication Date: 10.08.2020 14:28

EANS-Adhoc: VIG Group adjusts goodwill for Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia by a total of around EUR 120 million

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Profit before taxes before goodwill impairment continues to develop positively

No Keyword 10.08.2020

  • - Based on the ESMA recommendation of May 2020 and the macroeconomic developments influenced by COVID-19, VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe executed an event-related impairment test at Group level. In view of the - currently not yet conclusively assessable - effects of the pandemic on medium- and long-term economic developments, the Executive Board decided to conduct scenario analyses for certain cash-generating unit groups within the framework of the traditionally cautious valuation policy of VIG Group. On the basis of this event-related goodwill review, goodwill impairments of about EUR 120 million are carried out for Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia, which is particularly attributable to the significant increase in discount rates due to COVID-19.

Profit before taxes before impairment shows a positive development in the first half-year of 2020, which is amongst others due to overall reduced claims expenditure, for example less weather-related claims. Due to the ongoing uncertainties, it is not possible to provide an outlook for the financial year 2020 at this point in time. The Managing Board continues to anticipate dampening effects on the full year results 2020 of VIG Group. For the first half of 2020, the Managing Board expects a pre-tax profit including goodwill impairment of around EUR 200 million.

The publication of the half-year results 2020 will take place as planned on 26 August 2020.

The dividend proposal of EUR 1.15 per share for the financial year 2019 to be voted for at the Annual General Meeting on 25 September 2020 remains unchanged, subject to substantial unforeseeable health and economic developments.

The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:

ISSUE TITEL

ISIN

TRADING SEGMENT

Share

AT0000908504

Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange,

Official Market

VIG subordinated bond 2015

AT0000A1D5E1

Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second

Regulated Market

VIG subordinated bond 2013

AT0000A12GN0

Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated

Market

Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Wolfgang Haas

Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029

E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone:

+43(0)50 390-22000

FAX:

+43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail:

investor.relations@vig.com

  1. www.vig.com
    ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes:

VÖNIX,

WBI, ATX

stockmarkets:

Prague

Stock Exchange, Wien

language:

English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:43:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
08:44aVIENNA INSURANCE : EANS-Adhoc VIG Group adjusts goodwill for Bulgaria, Croatia a..
PU
08:40aVIENNA INSURANCE : EANS-Adhoc VIG-Gruppe passt Firmenwerte für Bulgarien, Kroati..
PU
08:39aVIENNA INSURANCE : VIG Group adjusts goodwill for Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia ..
PU
07/23VIENNA INSURANCE : EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe ..
PU
07/09VIENNA INSURANCE : VIG CFO Liane Hirner was appointed by EIOPA to the Insurance ..
PU
06/30VIENNA INSURANCE : Change in the Managing Board of Vienna Insurance Group
PU
06/29VIENNA INSURANCE : once again listed in the VONIX sustainability index
AQ
06/03VIENNA INSURANCE : has invested in APEIRON Biologics AG
PU
05/20VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/20VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 779 M 11 491 M 11 491 M
Net income 2020 315 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2020 52,0 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,93x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 2 427 M 2 861 M 2 852 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vienna Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,78 €
Last Close Price 18,96 €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Öhle Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Dobringer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG-25.35%2 861
ALLIANZ SE-18.63%86 241
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.68%59 639
CHUBB LIMITED-16.52%58 655
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.55%56 007
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.27%26 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group