VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
Vienna Insurance : Full year results 2020 of VIG Group expected to be burdened due to COVID-19 pandemic

04/22/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the associated increased insecurities on capital markets and on the operative business development, VIG Group expects dampening effects on its full year results 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not yet substantially burden the results of the first quarter. In contrast, the first three months of 2020 indicate a positive premium and stable results development compared to the same period in the previous year. Given the substantial uncertainties on the operative insurance business as well as on capital markets, the expected impacts of the Covid-19 crisis for the full year cannot be assessed at the moment. In particular, new business is assumed to decline. At the same time, negative impacts from impairments, especially on the financial result in subsequent quarters, cannot be excluded. Accordingly, VIG Group closely monitors the economic environment and capital markets in order to be able to assess effects on its assets in a timely manner.

The solvency ratio of the Group as of 31 March 2020 based on first estimates and considering the substantial volatilities in interests and spreads is on a solid level at the lower end of the defined comfort zone of 170% to 230%.

The Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 May 2020 has been postponed.

According to preliminary planning, the results for the first quarter will be published on 20 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 18:07:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 248 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 301 M
Debt 2019 422 M
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 7,68x
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 2 296 M
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,18  €
Last Close Price 17,94  €
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Öhle Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Dobringer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG1.70%2 495
ALLIANZ SE-26.14%72 355
CHUBB LIMITED-27.80%50 729
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-14.05%46 730
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-25.71%45 350
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-56.65%19 164
