Vienna Insurance : VIG CFO Liane Hirner was appointed by EIOPA to the Insurance and Reinsurance Stakeholder Group IRSG

The EIOPA Board of Supervisors confirmed Liane Hirner, CFO of Vienna Insurance Group (Wiener Versicherung Gruppe), for a four-year mandate in the Insurance & Reinsurance Stakeholder Group (IRSG).

Liane Hirner remains the only Austrian representative of this 30-member committee. As an industry member, she represents the interests of the insurance industry in participating in the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) decisions on planned regulations and measures on insurance issues.

The IRSG is an EIOPA stakeholder group, which can submit opinions and advice to EIOPA on any issue related to its tasks. It is consulted on measures concerning regulatory and technical standards and their implementation as well as on guidelines and recommendations as long as these do not concern individual financial institutions. Another task of the stakeholder group is to alert EIOPA when inconsistent application of European Union law and supervisory practices are observed in the different EU member states.