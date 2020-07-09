Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Vienna Insurance Group AG    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vienna Insurance : VIG CFO Liane Hirner was appointed by EIOPA to the Insurance and Reinsurance Stakeholder Group IRSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:08am EDT

The EIOPA Board of Supervisors confirmed Liane Hirner, CFO of Vienna Insurance Group (Wiener Versicherung Gruppe), for a four-year mandate in the Insurance & Reinsurance Stakeholder Group (IRSG).

Liane Hirner remains the only Austrian representative of this 30-member committee. As an industry member, she represents the interests of the insurance industry in participating in the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) decisions on planned regulations and measures on insurance issues.

The IRSG is an EIOPA stakeholder group, which can submit opinions and advice to EIOPA on any issue related to its tasks. It is consulted on measures concerning regulatory and technical standards and their implementation as well as on guidelines and recommendations as long as these do not concern individual financial institutions. Another task of the stakeholder group is to alert EIOPA when inconsistent application of European Union law and supervisory practices are observed in the different EU member states.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 08:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
04:08aVIENNA INSURANCE : VIG CFO Liane Hirner was appointed by EIOPA to the Insurance ..
PU
06/30VIENNA INSURANCE : Change in the Managing Board of Vienna Insurance Group
PU
06/29VIENNA INSURANCE : once again listed in the VONIX sustainability index
AQ
06/03VIENNA INSURANCE : has invested in APEIRON Biologics AG
PU
05/20VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/20VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : 1st quarter results
CO
04/30VIENNA INSURANCE : Wiener Versicherung Gruppe) confirms outstanding 2019 results
PU
04/22VIENNA INSURANCE : Full year results 2020 of VIG Group expected to be burdened d..
PU
03/30VIENNA INSURANCE : Wiener Versicherung Gruppe) postpones annual general meeting
PU
03/17VIENNA INSURANCE : Wiener Versicherung Gruppe) exceeds EUR 10 billion premium vo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 475 M 11 896 M 11 896 M
Net income 2020 313 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2020 733 M 833 M 833 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
Yield 2020 5,42%
Capitalization 2 598 M 2 941 M 2 951 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vienna Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,15 €
Last Close Price 20,30 €
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Öhle Member-Supervisory Board
Martina Dobringer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG-20.08%2 941
ALLIANZ SE-16.22%85 256
CHUBB LIMITED-17.86%57 711
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.64%55 207
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.88%53 621
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-41.85%25 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group