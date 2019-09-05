Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG    VIGR   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIGR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vienna Insurance : intensifies its activity in Northern Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:29am EDT

Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) starts operating in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. A locally established team of VIG underwriters will be offering insurance solutions to corporate customers through brokers. Branch offices are planned in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, Finnish customers will be serviced within the framework of the freedom to provide services.

With its nearly 40 % market share, Vienna Insurance Group is an undisputable leader in corporate insurance in Austria, as well as one of the largest corporate insurers in Central and Eastern Europe. The Group services customers operating in Austria and abroad via a large network of partners in 70 countries worldwide. 'We are using our long-standing experience and highly developed expertise in this business not only to offer on-site support for our business partners in Northern Europe through our local offices. At the same time, we are taking the opportunity to intensify an attractive line of business in profitable markets,' explains the Vienna Insurance Group's CEO, Elisabeth Stadler.

A team of underwriters with years of experience, in-depth knowledge of the local markets and the brokerage business will form the centrepiece of VIG's activities in these markets. Distribution will be carried out via well-established local insurance brokers. VIG's product range will focus on classic industrial P&C business.

'For the Vienna Insurance Group, the expansion of operations in Northern Europe means the targeted use of specific business opportunities in markets. However, we are still clearly committed to a strategy focused on Central and Eastern Europe, which has involved organic growth as well as the acquisition of existing insurers, or setting up new companies,' comments Elisabeth Stadler. With the development of business activities in Northern Europe, VIG will establish a geographical bridge between Northern Europe and the Baltic States - particularly Scandinavian and Finnish companies are actively operating in the Baltics, where VIG is the clear market leader.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
02:29aVIENNA INSURANCE : intensifies its activity in Northern Europe
PU
09/04VIENNA INSURANCE : leads insurance sector at BEST RECRUITERS in D-A-CH region
PU
08/28VIENNA INSURANCE : posts strong growth in the first half of 2019
AQ
07/31VIENNA INSURANCE : A+ with stable outlook – Standard & Poor's confirms exc..
PU
07/31VIENNA INSURANCE : A+ with stable outlook – Standard & Poor's confirms exc..
PU
07/10VIENNA INSURANCE : Elisabeth Stadler receives Grand Decoration of Honour in Silv..
PU
07/02VIENNA INSURANCE : VIG-Schnifis Schnauf charity run results in Gunter Geyer Awar..
AQ
07/01VIENNA INSURANCE : Schnifis Schnauf charity run results in Günter Geyer Award
PU
06/25VIENNA INSURANCE : again listed in VÖNIX sustainability index
PU
06/07VIENNA INSURANCE : Romanian Group company OMNIASIG combines healthy lifestyle wi..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 999 M
EBIT 2019 519 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 281 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04x
P/E ratio 2020 8,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 2 867 M
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,39  €
Last Close Price 22,40  €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial Officer
Bernhard Backovsky Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz Öhle Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG9.91%3 161
ALLIANZ SE14.77%91 119
CHUBB LTD23.74%72 264
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP20.81%52 188
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES25.35%50 024
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC38.04%45 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group