Vienna Insurance : retains listing in two sustainability indices

08/16/2018 | 10:11am CEST

Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has once again been included in the Austrian sustainability index VÖNIX and the global FTSE4Good index. Both sustainability indices include companies that are committed to environmental protection, social responsibility and good governance. VIG's listing in two sustainability indices is a clear confirmation of the importance the Group attaches to corporate social responsibility.
VIG initially listed 13 years ago
VÖNIX includes Austrian businesses, while the FTSE4Good lists companies from around the world. Austria's first ever sustainability index, VÖNIX - VBV-Österreichischer Nachhaltigkeitsindex (VBV Austrian Sustainability Index) - comprises listed Austrian companies that are leaders in terms of social and environmental performance. Vienna Insurance Group was included in the index in 2005. The FTSE4Good index was developed to highlight companies that implementing comprehensive measures in the environmental, social and governance areas. Vienna Insurance Group has been part of this global index since mid-2007.

Long-term thinking and responsible actions
Sustainability is more than just a buzzword at VIG - it is an integral part of the Group's day-to-day operations. The CSR strategy, which is linked to the corporate strategy, comprises a variety of measures. It is based on the materiality analysis carried out in 2016. After screening international standards and holding discussions with experts from the Group companies, the topics identified prior to the materiality analysis were assigned to five subject areas. This was followed by an online survey of internal and external stakeholders, which resulted in the basis for the materiality matrix. It shows which aspects of sustainability are most important and how the relevant targets can be achieved. The five strategic action areas focus on the Group's core business, responsibility for products and customers, relations with Group employees, community involvement and development, and environmental impact. VIG published its first sustainability report for the financial year 2017. The report is available for download from the VIG website.

Disclaimer

Vienna Insurance Group AG published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:10:10 UTC
