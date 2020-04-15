Log in
VIETJET AVIATION

VIETJET AVIATION

(VJC)
  Report
News 
News

Vietnamese airlines to resume flights after virus lockdown eases

04/15/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

Vietnam's VietJet Air and state carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume some domestic flights from Thursday after the government eased a 15-day lockdown for some parts of the Southeast Asian country.

Late on Wednesday, Vietnam's government extended a two-week period of social distancing for 12 provinces in the country, including capital Hanoi and the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, but lifted those measures for most rural areas.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) had previously said that domestic flights would remain suspended to fully comply with social distancing measures.

But following Wednesday's announcement, the CAAV granted permission for four domestic airlines to resume flights between key routes, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Danang.

In a statement, Vietnam Airlines said they had been allowed to increase the number of flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city to two a day.

Jetstar Pacific Airlines, a joint venture between the state carrier and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd, will also be allowed to operate one daily round trip between the two cities, the statement added.

VietJet Air was given permission for 10 cargo flights a day, one daily flight between Hanoi and Danang, and another between Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, the budget airline said in a statement.

Helped by a mass quarantine and aggressive contact-tracing, Vietnam's health ministry has recorded 267 cases of the novel coronavirus, and no deaths.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by James Pearson, William Maclean)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 3.37% 3.68 End-of-day quote.0.82%
VIETJET AVIATION -2.51% 112800 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
VIETNAM AIRLINES -0.42% 23450 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
Financials (VND)
Sales 2019 56 299 B
EBIT 2019 7 091 B
Net income 2019 5 283 B
Finance 2019 269 B
Yield 2019 7,22%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 58 041 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 130 175,00  VND
Last Close Price 110 800,00  VND
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phuong Thao Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & General Director
Ha Thanh Nguyen Chairman
Yen Phuong Ngoc Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Hung Thanh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Cuong Viet Chu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETJET AVIATION-1.48%2 513
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.04%15 644
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.48%12 391
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.33%11 577
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.42%9 625
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.24%8 600
