VIETNAM AIRLINES

VIETNAM AIRLINES

(HVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange - 07/03
25900 VND   +1.17%
12:56aVietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
RE
07/02Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
RE
06/15Qantas budget arm Jetstar plans to exit Jetstar Pacific JV in Vietnam
RE
Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco

07/04/2020 | 12:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man pours Saigon beer (Sabeco) into a mug at a restaurant in the Old Quarters in Hanoi

By Khanh Vu

Vietnam's government will sell its remaining 36% stake in the country's largest brewer Sabeco by the end of this year, according to a government document released this week.

Vietnam has been seeking to speed up its privatisation of state-owned firms in recent years to improve their performance and to fill its coffers.

Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp., has a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will complete the transfer of the stake to the state-owned State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) by the end of August to pave the way for the sale, the June 29 document said.

A SCIC official said on Thursday it did not have a detailed plan for the sale yet.

In a statement on Saturday, Sabeco said it welcomed the decision and looked forward to having SCIC as shareholder.

"We look forward to welcoming SCIC as our shareholder and working closely with SCIC to the betterment of Sabeco in the near future," it said.

Apart from Sabeco, the government is also seeking to sell all or part of its stakes at more than 150 other companies, including Vietnam National Petroleum Group and Vietnam Airlines, according to the document.

The government in 2017 sold a 53.59% stake in Sabeco to ThaiBev through a local entity for $4.84 billion. A year later, Sabeco, known for Bia Saigon and 333 brews, removed the foreign ownership limit at the company.

Sabeco said last month its business was beginning to regain momentum after suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and tough local drink-driving laws earlier this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; additional reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed Davies and Christian Schmollinger)
Financials
Sales 2020 62 558 B 2 690 M 2 690 M
Net income 2020 -4 210 000 M -181 M -181 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36 734 B 1 580 M 1 580 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 21 775
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart VIETNAM AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20 150,00 VND
Last Close Price 25 900,00 VND
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thanh Tri Duong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Minh Ngoc Pham Chairman
Hien Thanh Tran Chief Accountant & Head-Finance Division
Minh Xuan Nguyen Director
Hung Manh Ta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM AIRLINES-23.26%1 580
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-36.79%20 110
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-56.42%6 351
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-36.73%2 627
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.24%1 742
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD31.77%1 486
