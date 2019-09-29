Log in
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP

(CAV)
Vietnam Electric Cable : Announcing the audio recording for CADIVI for the Northern market (29/09/2019)

09/29/2019 | 06:48am EDT
On October 1, 2019, CADIVI company would like to introduce to you the audio introduction of CADIVI specially for the Northern market. This audio will be broadcast on Hanoi traffic VOV FM frequency of 91 MHz.

With the subtle and deep dialogue between the two characters in audio, along with an attractive and similar situation in real life, the promotion of the CADIVI brand will go into the customer's awareness even more.

CADIVI Company wishes customers in the North will have more information about CADIVI as well as have more smart choices when deciding to use electrical cables for their homes.

We invite you to watch this audio daily on Hanoi VOV traffic channel FM 91 MHz, starting from October 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:47:01 UTC
