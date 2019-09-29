Vietnam Electric Cable : Announcing the audio recording for CADIVI for the Northern market (29/09/2019)

With the subtle and deep dialogue between the two characters in audio, along with an attractive and similar situation in real life, the promotion of the CADIVI brand will go into the customer's awareness even more.

CADIVI Company wishes customers in the North will have more information about CADIVI as well as have more smart choices when deciding to use electrical cables for their homes.

We invite you to watch this audio daily on Hanoi VOV traffic channel FM 91 MHz, starting from October 1, 2019.