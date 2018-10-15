The ceremony of honoring the enterprises honoring the title of 'Typical HCM City 2018 enterprise' was held on the day of Vietnamese businessmen (13/10/2018) with the attendance of more than 800 delegates representing the central leadership.the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, the departments, the city, the business associations at home and abroad, enterprises in the city, ..



On 13/10/2018, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association organized the 14th Vietnam Businessmen's Day (13/10/2004 - 13/10/2018) and Ton That 100 enterprises and 100 businessmen of Ho Chi Minh City in 2018. This is the title awarded by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in order to honor the businessmen and enterprises that obey the laws of the state, Having excellent achievements in production and business, constantly improving the quality of activities, directing the management, organization and management of production and business activities so that enterprises can develop and grow in a sustainable manner. environmental protection, high efficiency, building harmonious relations, stability and progress in the enterprise, good participation in charity social activities, contribute positively In the cause of building and developing the city, actively contributing to the cause of building, protecting and developing the country.



Over 13 years, this year is the 14th year to select and honor businessmen, businesses.Typical HCM has thousands of businessmen - enterprises in HCMC.Ho Chi Minh City is honored. Through time difficult due to the impact of the global economic crisis, up to now, most of these have maintained and developed very well.Following that success, the HCMC Business AssociationHo Chi Minh City has cooperated with other departments of the city, actively supported with the response of a large number of business people, through the process of evaluation very closely the results of the approval and today the results are100 enterprises and 100 businessmen are honored.

Ms. Duong Lieu Mai Khanh, Finance Director and Chief Accountant of CADIVI at the ceremony After consideration, the council voted to award the 'Typical HCM City 2018' for the Corporation Vietnam Electricity Cable (CADIVI).