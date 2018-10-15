Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corp    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP (CAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vietnam Electric Cable : Awarded the "Typical HCM City 2018" for CADIVI (15/10/2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 04:13am CEST

The ceremony of honoring the enterprises honoring the title of 'Typical HCM City 2018 enterprise' was held on the day of Vietnamese businessmen (13/10/2018) with the attendance of more than 800 delegates representing the central leadership.the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, the departments, the city, the business associations at home and abroad, enterprises in the city, ..

On 13/10/2018, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association organized the 14th Vietnam Businessmen's Day (13/10/2004 - 13/10/2018) and Ton That 100 enterprises and 100 businessmen of Ho Chi Minh City in 2018. This is the title awarded by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in order to honor the businessmen and enterprises that obey the laws of the state, Having excellent achievements in production and business, constantly improving the quality of activities, directing the management, organization and management of production and business activities so that enterprises can develop and grow in a sustainable manner. environmental protection, high efficiency, building harmonious relations, stability and progress in the enterprise, good participation in charity social activities, contribute positively In the cause of building and developing the city, actively contributing to the cause of building, protecting and developing the country.

Over 13 years, this year is the 14th year to select and honor businessmen, businesses.Typical HCM has thousands of businessmen - enterprises in HCMC.Ho Chi Minh City is honored. Through time difficult due to the impact of the global economic crisis, up to now, most of these have maintained and developed very well.Following that success, the HCMC Business AssociationHo Chi Minh City has cooperated with other departments of the city, actively supported with the response of a large number of business people, through the process of evaluation very closely the results of the approval and today the results are100 enterprises and 100 businessmen are honored.
DSC00427

Ms. Duong Lieu Mai Khanh, Finance Director and Chief Accountant of CADIVI at the ceremony

After consideration, the council voted to award the 'Typical HCM City 2018' for the Corporation Vietnam Electricity Cable (CADIVI).

Ms. Duong Lieu Mai Khanh - Chief Financial Officer cum Chief Accountant of CADIVI honored to receive the HCM City Typical Business Award 2018

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 02:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE COR
04:13aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Awarded the "Typical HCM City 2018" for CADIVI (15/10/2..
PU
03:43aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Awarded the prize "Typical enterprise HCM City 2016" fo..
PU
10/08VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI certified products are industrial products and i..
PU
09/24VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi successful organization committee for northern r..
PU
09/11CADIVI : Being fit to reach the new targets (11/09/2018)
PU
08/20VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi holds customer conference in central region mark..
PU
08/15VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI successfully held the first meeting of manufactu..
PU
08/06VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi opened tay nguyen branch and hosted customer con..
PU
07/16VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Intellectual Property Association awarded the title of ..
PU
07/12VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI begins the Project to increase power of the manu..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP0
PRYSMIAN-33.67%5 404
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-47.20%3 262
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%3 119
LS CORP.--.--%1 758
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO-5.85%1 694
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.